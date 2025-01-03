Shruti Haasan ditches goth glam for stunning Ajrakh kurta set at the airport and we’re here for it

Shruti Haasan, the reigning queen of goth glam, never stops mesmerizing us with her edgy, dark, and cool fashion. But every now and then, she surprises her fans by stepping out of her goth kingdom and embracing ethnic elegance like a pro! Most recently, the actress was spotted at the airport, flaunting an ethnic suit and proving she’s just as much a diva in desi wear as she is in her signature black-on-black ensembles.

Her outfit? All things subtle and elegant. Shruti wore a long kurta with a round neck and full sleeves, featuring beautiful tassel embroidery. The highlight was the enchanting Ajrakh print in bluish tones on a black base, bringing her signature dark vibe to this ethnic wear ensemble. She teamed it with a simple pair of black leggings, making the look perfect for traveling comfort.

To complete her outfit, Shruti draped a black dupatta over her shoulders, adding a cohesive edge to her look.

Shruti Haasan, the reigning queen of goth glam, never stops mesmerizing us with her edgy, dark, and cool fashion. But every now and then, she surprises her fans by stepping out of her goth kingdom and embracing ethnic elegance like a pro! Most recently, the actress was spotted at the airport, flaunting an ethnic suit and proving she’s just as much a diva in desi wear as she is in her signature black-on-black ensembles.

Advertisement

Her outfit? All things subtle and elegant. Shruti wore a long kurta with a round neck and full sleeves, featuring beautiful tassel embroidery. The highlight was the enchanting Ajrakh print in bluish tones on a black base, bringing her signature dark vibe to this ethnic wear ensemble. She teamed it with a simple pair of black leggings, making the look perfect for traveling comfort.

To complete her outfit, Shruti draped a black dupatta over her shoulders, adding a cohesive edge to her airport look.

When it comes to accessories, Shruti truly stole the show with her choices. She wore jhumkas with silver classic designs and paired them with chic juttis for that traditional touch. A black bag slung over her shoulder kept things practical yet stylish, making the look perfect for travel.

Her makeup was minimal but impactful. The dewy base gave her a fresh, radiant shine, and the eyeliner was perfectly on fleek—just the right amount of drama. A hint of pink lipstick, a touch of blush, and a small blue bindi tied the entire ensemble together beautifully. As for her hair, Shruti left it open but half-tied at the back, looking effortlessly chic.

Advertisement

That combination is truly a masterclass in blending tradition with personal style. The jhumkas worn with the Ajrakh prints kept the ethnic essence alive, while her subtle makeup paid homage to her signature look. Shruti Haasan, as always, knows how to make every outfit uniquely hers.

Well, cheers to the versatile queen! Gothic chic or desi diva, Shruti Haasan shows that fashion is all about staying true to oneself. And the Ajrakh airport look? It’s already marked as our next ethnic outfit inspiration!

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan yet again slays in all-black, makes a style statement in the color that never goes out of style