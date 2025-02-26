Shruti Haasan is budget-friendly fashion queen in this Bershka top worth Rs 950
Shruti Haasan is a down-to-earth fashion queen and her everyday outfits are proof. Recently snapped in Mumbai, she was seen flaunting a budget-friendly fit.
It's no secret that Shruti Haasan is a pro at styling laid-back budget fits. Every time she gets snapped, she proves that she is a down-to-earth queen with her outfits and behavior. On her recent visit to Mumbai, she was snapped post-dinner in a casual outfit and looked beautiful. Let’s dive into her look.
The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor often gets clicked in black and it definitely suits her well. For this look, she started with a black relaxed-fit top from Bershka. With a budget-friendly price tag of Rs. 950, the half-sleeved jersey top featured a baseball v-neck collar and some graffiti in white.
Flaunting an all-black fit, Haasan chose to style the top with black pants. The black skin-fit denim sat just above her ankles. Like the top, the bottoms also featured minimal print in white.
The actor accessorized with a black leather jacket over her shoulder. She also added a large tote bag in a black and white checkered pattern. Opting to stay minimal, she ditched all other accessories.
Shruti’s fans are well aware that she loves Naked Wolfe and is often seen fashioning athleisure wear from the brand. Flaunting her love for the label, she styled her outfit with a pair of chunky sneakers. The black and white sneakers perfectly complemented the solid color palette of the rest of her outfit.
Choosing to stay simple, the star kid opted for a minimal look. Maintaining her glowing skin, she moisturized her face and completed her look with a glossy pink lip shade.
What do you think of Shruti’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below.
