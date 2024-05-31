Shruti Haasan is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion. Known for her bold and distinctive style, Haasan has carved a niche for herself as a true fashion icon. Her sartorial choices are consistently charming, with a signature fondness for black that she incorporates with remarkable confidence.

This affinity for black and edgy fashion often takes on a touch of gothic flair, adding some drama to her red carpet appearances, airport fits, and street style looks alike. But Haasan's fashion prowess extends far beyond a color palette. She looks just perfect in everything that she chooses to wear.

Shruti Haasan’s effortlessly chic and comfortable looks serve as inspiration for fans across the globe. So, Why don’t we dive right in and take a detailed glance at the Salaar actress’ effortlessly stylish airport ensemble?

Shruti Haasan’s stylish airport ensemble:

The Gabbar Is Back actress is known for her unique sense of style, and she always goes out of the way to serve memorable airport looks. Her recent airport-ready ensemble made a case for her fashion fabulousness, and it featured a beautiful white-based printed midi dress that looked super stylish. This pretty piece, which was designed in lightweight cotton fabric with detailed floral and semi-traditional embroidery, looked all things awesome and elegant.

The Hi Nanna actress added a touch of edginess to her sleeveless dress by pairing it with a black leather jacket. The flowing silhouette of the dress, along with its alluring neckline, gave the outfit a sultry twist. This combination of boho chic and contemporary class resulted in a stunning work of art.

The Welcome Back actress appeared absolutely stunning in this unique blend of coolness and class. She complemented her look with sleek black leather ankle-length boots. These bold lace-up boots further elevated the edginess of her airport ensemble.

Shruti Haasan’s accessories and glam game:

Shruti’s accessories were also super amazing, just like the stylish dress itself. She picked black dark-tinted sunglasses and a hefty and vintage-looking silver cross necklace along with matching rings and a sleek bracelet. These unique picks complemented the gothic and edgy vibe of her airport outfit, and we’re taking notes.

Shruti opted for a soft makeup look that enhanced her natural glow and beauty. She applied a radiant foundation with a hint of eyeshadow, some rosy glow, and a shimmery highlighter. However, her moisturizing lip gloss along with her incomparable smile was the highlight of the look. Her makeup perfectly complemented her airport appearance.

For her hair, Haasan left her luscious locks open and styled into a naturally wavy hairstyle with a side parting. We adored the sass this added to her ensemble. This effortlessly elegant hairstyle, with a middle parting, framed her face perfectly while allowing her dark locks to cascade freely.

What did you think of Shruti Haasan’s elegant airport-ready look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

