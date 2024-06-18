Shruti Haasan is a fierce fashion force. Her unique and powerful style has made her a true fashion icon. She isn't afraid to take risks, and her outfits are consistently eye-catching. Black is a constant presence in her wardrobe, and she has a knack for rocking it with confidence.

But, Shruti Haasan's love for black goes beyond a simple color preference. She often infuses her looks with gothic touches, adding an edgy allure to her ensembles. Her enchanting ensembles often leave us speechless

The actress yet again gave a touch of edgy allure to her latest chill and cool airport-ready outfit. Let's take a closer look at the Salaar actress’ latest chic airport outfit, where her signature gothic style took center stage.

Shruti Haasan looked stylish in a head-to-toe black airport look:

The Luck actress is known for her unique sense of style, and her memorable airport looks are proof of the same. This time the head-to-toe black ensemble made a convincing case for her bold style and uniqueness. Shruti’s look featured a black graphic T-shirt with oversized sleeves and silhouette. Its sophisticated high neckline was also perfect.

She also added a touch of modern allure to her T-shirt by adding black fitted sheer tulle full sleeves. Shruti’s edgy piece was paired with a matching high-waisted and ankle-length sheer tulle black maxi shirt. The lightweight fabric with a ruffled design also looked awesome and elegant. Even the flowing silhouette of the skirt was just awesome.

The Behen Hogi Teri actress also added black fitted upper-thigh length cycling shirts under her maxi skirt. They added a rather chill twist to her dark and dazzling airport look. She further complemented her look with black ankle-length leather boots. These bold lace-up boots merged very well with her charming airport ensemble.

Shruti Haasan’s accessories and glam game were also flawless:

Shruti also went with minimalistic accessories to elevate her airport look. She picked a stylish black bracelet with matching rings on her fingers. These picks complemented the gothic and edgy vibe of her airport outfit, and we loved how it elevated the look.

Haasan opted for a bold no-makeup look that enhanced her natural glow and helped her flaunt her natural beauty. However, her moisturizing lip gloss along with her incomparable smile were absolutely the highlights of the airport-ready look.

For her hairstyle, the diva left her luscious locks open and styled into a naturally wavy yet sleek hairstyle with a classy middle parting. This elegant hairstyle framed her face to pure perfection. It added some sass to her strikingly edgy airport ensemble.

What did you think of Shruti Haasan’s airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

