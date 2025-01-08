Shruti Haasan’s airport look in black turtleneck top, jacket, and track pants is sporty cool at its finest

Shruti Haasan is the queen of airport looks. Recently caught at the airport in her signature all-black athleisure look, the actress once again proved that she could do anything with a casual outfit and turn it into a style statement. She probably has a PhD in Chill but Chic dressing, and we are here for this. Let's break down her look.

For the base, Shruti wore a black turtleneck, form-fitting Adidas top suitably tucked into black drawstring track pants. This combination gives her appearance a very streamlined and sleek feel while keeping it aligned with her athletic-inspired vibe. The elasticated waist of the trousers fit perfectly into the outfit, bringing a laid-back but elevated vibe.

But wait—here's where the real magic begins: Shruti layers her black turtleneck with a jacket of the same color. The jacket has structured shoulders and neat collars, which together add a powerful air. The two pockets are practically functional without compromising on style. The best feature of this jacket? Those striking orange Adidas stripes run down the arms and across the sides, giving just a little bit of pop to this all-black outfit.

Shruti kept her accessories simple yet striking. On her feet, she wore black shoes that were stylish yet practical for an airport setting. The real star? The Coach backpack slung over her shoulders. It very well complemented her attire—slick, low-key, and functional, yet with a sprinkle of luxury. She opted for tinted sunglasses, which made her airport look complete.

Shruti Hassan kept her makeup simple, sporting a fresh, glowing look with a soft pink lip and blushed cheeks. Her hair cascaded down her back in soft waves, prettily flowing down, making her look the ultimate laid-back yet stylish—a perfect finish to the whole ensemble.

This athletic look of Shruti at the airport is what we want in an outfit: effortless, chic, sporty, and stylish. The exciting, bold orange stripes add a little pop, while the sleek black tones give it an air of sophistication. This wonderful mix of comfort and style proves that casual does not have to be boring.

