Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur walk the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla; Navya Nanda, Shweta attend-PICS

After a gap of four years, Mumbai witnessed a much-acclaimed fashion event as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla returned to present a show in association with The Cancer Patients Aid Association on February 12, 2023, at Jio Garden, BKC. The noted couturiers presented their labels ASAL and MARD in a spectacular fashion showcase, and Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp for the designers last night. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were also spotted at the event! Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi walk the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Actress Mrunal Thakur walked the runway in an ensemble from ASAL by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She shined as the showstopper in a stunning peacock ghagra. The delicate old rose embroidery, bright resham accents, and vibrant silk detailing add to the fresh and delicate romance of her dreamy look. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi walked the ramp in a creation from MARD by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He owned the spotlight in a flared black coat with hand-embroidered patchwork encrusted with jeweled stones. Lined in pure silk Ikat patchwork, it is a dazzling masterpiece of craftsmanship and cutting-edge style for the modern man.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles Shweta Bachchan was also seen at the fashion event with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and the ladies dazzled in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles. Shweta Bachchan exuded timeless elegance in a slinky off-white chamoise satin saree stunningly embroidered with sequins, pearls and crystals. Meanwhile, Navya Nanda wore a pink net saree delicately embroidered with a stunning melange of sequins, pearls and crystals paired with a sassy halter neck blouse to create the perfect cocktail style.

Naina Bhan, Rasika Duggal, Babil Khan, Masoom Minawala Mehta, Babil Khan also looked stunning in ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s labels ASAL and MARD.

