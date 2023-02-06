Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Shahid dons Rs 45k Human Made sweater; Mira stuns in Christian Dior

It’s finally happening! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, and their pre-wedding festivities are taking place right now. The guests for the wedding have also arrived, and celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and others were spotted at Jaisalmer airport yesterday. Isha Ambani also arrived with her husband Anand Piramal, and was seen in an off-white floral sharara set. Meanwhile, Shahid and his wife Mira made for a cool couple as they were spotted looking chic and trendy in sweaters. Loved what they were wearing? Scroll down to find out the details of their outfits! Shahid Kapoor dons Raglan Sleeve Knit from Human Made

Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a knit sweater from the fashion label Human Made, which had a jacquard woven logo at the front and a rabbit with the logo at the back. The sweater is worth Rs 45,700! Shahid paired the off-white sweater with matching pants. He accessorized with a quirky cap, sunglasses, and Amiri bandana embroidered backpack. Mira Rajput opts for Christian Dior sweater Meanwhile, Mira Rajput made a chic statement in a reversible crew neck sweater from Christian Dior. The double-sided cashmere sweater had a relaxed silhouette, and featured a band with Christian Dior signature on the back. Mira layered the sweater over a short white dress, and completed the look with white sneakers, and black sunglasses. Check out their pictures and videos below!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities have already begun! The sangeet function was held last night, and it kickstarted at 11 pm, and continued till about 4 am this morning. Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla will be joining the festivities today. She recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture from her flight, as she jetted off to Jaisalmer for #SidKiara’s big day.

