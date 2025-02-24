Sidharth Malhotra prefers casual luxury and this Rs 36k cap from Amiri is proof

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra never disappoints with his fashion choices. Always ready to show off the next look, he never ceases to amaze his fans with his impeccable style. Recently snapped heading off to his shoot, the actor slayed in a casual fit with a cap from Amiri.

The Shershaah actor started with a casual t-shirt and limited his fit to a single layer. He looked absolutely handsome in a relaxed fit style in a light gray color. With a round neck design, the tee featured a full-sleeved style.

Going all casual with the look, the actor paired it with denim pants. With a wide-legged style, he looked extremely comfy in the outfit. The light blue pants featured a loose and relaxed fit, making sure Sid was ready for the hot weather.

Continuing to lean on the casual side, he matched this fit with laidback slip-ons. The blue and white color of the shoes complemented his ensemble well. Tackling the heat just right, Malhotra opted for minimal accessories.

Looking like an absolute fashionista, the star chose to wear a pair of blue-tinted glasses for some sun protection. Adding the ultimate heat accessory, he completed his look with a cap. The black canvas cap was from Amiri and came with a price tag of Rs. 36,740.

Sidharth looked truly handsome as he paused to converse with the paparazzi. Smiling and waving to everyone, he jetted off for his shoot.

What do you think of the actor’s look? Let us know in the comments below.