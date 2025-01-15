Sitara Ghattamaneni is the newest fashion queen in town and her pink and silver lehenga for Makar Sankranti is all the proof you need

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of Mahesh Babu, is clearly carving her own path as a young fashionista in her own right, and her latest post on Instagram for Makar Sankranti is proof of her impeccable style. She is a little wonder, exuding all the grace and poise of a seasoned diva. Moving into the festive season, she stunned in a magnificent pink offbeat lehenga that had us swooning at first glance.

For the celebrations, the young style icon chose a pink lehenga from the shelves of Makuta Designer Studio, and we’re officially obsessed.

Sitara’s lehenga was a perfect blend of tradition and trend. It featured a sleeveless cropped choli adorned with intricate silver embroidery, exuding just the right amount of sparkle for a festive occasion. The choli’s sweetheart neckline added a dash of youthful elegance, making it perfect for the young fashionista.

She paired the choli with a pink crushed pleated skirt, which had similar silver embroidered patterns. The skirt’s fluid design added a playful yet regal vibe. To top it all off, Sitara styled her outfit with a matching pink dupatta draped effortlessly over her arms, adding a touch of graceful charm to her ensemble.

To keep her look age-appropriate yet festive, Sitara Ghattamaneni opted for minimal accessories and let her outfit do all the talking. She skipped all sorts of jewelry. Her straightened hair perfectly complemented her festive outfit. The real icing on the cake? Sitara's radiant no-makeup look! Opting for a natural glow, she let her fresh face shine through. After all, confidence is the best beauty secret!

Mahesh Babu may dominate the silver screen, but Sitara has already taken over hearts with her festive fashion. With her sartorial choices and self-confidence, she is clearly in good hands if you may say so.

Here’s to Sitara, the youngest queen of festive glam!

