Slay like Shraddha Arya; Recreate her pink and red saree look under Rs 5000

Meet the epitome of grace and style, the mesmerizing Shraddha Arya - a true fashion icon in the world of glitz and glam. One of the most bankable actresses in the television industry, she recently appeared in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Besides her acting prowess, the diva has always left us in awe of her impeccable fashion choices. With an eye for blending contemporary trends with timeless classics, Shraddha's style always exudes confidence and allure. Her recent look in an enchanting pink and red saree ensemble caught our attention. Let's delve into the details of her outfit.

Shraddha Arya's recent saree look

We often eye celebrity looks, but step back from shopping them because of the outrageous price tags attached to them, right? But, Shraddha Arya, whose love for saree is no secret often creates budget-friendly looks and this one is no exception. Get ready to turn heads with the enchanting style of the Kundali Bhagya actress as we unveil the secrets to her stunning pink and red saree look, all without breaking the bank! The actress wowed in a cotton saree from the renowned label, Suta, priced at just Rs. 3,300, aptly named Phoolon Ke Rang Se. It's a pink and red saree with white patterns all over, resembling lehariya print. The cotton saree is perfect for humid monsoon outings. But that's not all, she paired the saree with a chic blouse, the Gulaab Jamun Blouse from the house of Suta. It comes at a steal for Rs. 2800. The red blouse with puffy sleeves makes Shraddha look like a dream.

Check out Shraddha Arya's look here:

For that extra touch of elegance, Shraddha kept her hair open with subtle waves, exuding effortless grace. Adding a dash of glam, she wore chunky earrings and a silver bangle on her right hand. She kept the look low on accessories to help retain the focus on the saree.

Now, get ready to recreate Shraddha Arya's look for the next family function or any day you want to put your ethnic foot forward. Create an effortless style statement all under Rs. 5,000 to unleash your inner fashionista and embrace the allure of affordable chic!

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy pairs Chanel bag, Versace heels with fitted black strapless mini-dress; Find out their prices