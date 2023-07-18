Sobhita Dhulipala enters Barbiecore era with deconstructed maxi dress from Rishta by Arjun Saluja

Sobhita Dhulipala, the acclaimed Indian actress known for both her impeccable style and acting choices, has once again taken the fashion world by storm. With a seamless blend of elegance and boldness, Dhulipala recently showcased her love for the world of Barbie while promoting her series, Made In Heaven.

The Made In Heaven actress is undoubtedly next up in the chain of Bollywood actresses entering their Barbie era and embracing the pink storm. The Night Manager actress recently posted pictures of herself in a pink maxi dress, and we’re simply obsessed with how gorgeous she looked. Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the talented actress’ recent fashion choice? Are you ready?

Sobhita Dhulipala looked incomparable in an all-pink ensemble

Barbiecore is a fashion movement inspired by the iconic Barbie doll, celebrating exaggerated femininity, vibrant colors, and playful aesthetics. With its origins rooted in 90s nostalgia, Barbiecore has made a striking comeback, captivating fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Sobhita Dhulipala’s recent choice of a deconstructed maxi dress aligns perfectly with the essence of Barbiecore, as it combines elements of classic elegance with a touch of avant-garde. The Night Manager 2 actress wore an all-pink outfit, including the Deconstructed Tehmet Dress from Rishta by Arjun Saluja – a long maxi dress with ruched details on the front side, a deep V-neck, and a gorgeous, well-placed collar to complete the look. It looked incredibly stunning on her, priced at Rs. 28,900. She completed the splendid outfit with matching candy-pink heels, perfectly elevating her entire look.

The talented Made In Heaven actress also added a splash of sophistication and luxury to her ensemble with the Serpenti Viper Bracelet from Bvlgari, worth approximately Rs. 61,21,000. Isn't that seriously extravagant? Meanwhile, her hair was styled in gorgeous curls that perfectly suited her, and her makeup look with subtle eyeshadow, perfect pink blush, and pinkish-nude lipstick elevated the feel of the entire ensemble, don't you think?

Dhulipala's influence extends beyond the realms of fashion. As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, her embrace of Barbiecore sends a powerful message of self-expression and empowerment. By confidently stepping into this fashion movement, she encourages others to embrace their unique styles and celebrate their individuality, breaking free from restrictive fashion stereotypes. As she continues to captivate the world with her fashion choices, Dhulipala establishes herself as a trendsetter, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

What do you think of her outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning eggshell-colored embellished mini-dress by Self-Portrait sets style trend