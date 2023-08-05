Sobhita Dhulipala gives fresh twist with big puff silhouette and corset dress; Sets Victorian-inspired look

Sobhita Dhulipala is renowned for her unique and outspoken sense of style, which never fails to turn attention. Sobhita sets trends in the fashion business with her distinctive sense of style, embracing raw and unexpected appearances without fear. Her most recent glimpses in the trailer for the series Made in Heaven displayed both her outstanding acting abilities and her immaculate sense of style.

Sobhita impressed with her most recent appearance at a press event for Made In Heaven. She chose a stylish black-blue outfit that radiated refinement and grace. While the sleek design highlighted her elegant body, the immaculate combination of black and blue colors provided a stunning contrast. Statement sleeves on the dress give the whole design a hint of lavishness. Sobhita's outfit was the ideal blend of subtle and classy especially when paired with her low-bun hairdo and little accessories.

Sobhita Dhulipala has been courting recognition as a fashion icon in the industry owing to her unconventional wardrobe choices. She never fails to make a lasting impact with her superb taste and attractive personality.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Electric Blue and Black Fashion Marvel

A breathtaking electric blue and black Audrey dress was created by the renowned company Reik. The blue shirt is composed of organza fabric and black dress is composed of silk. The dress' top portion, dubbed the Carla shirt, has modified bishop sleeves that gives the entire ensemble a little drama and a modern twist. The bodycon dress's attached large lapel collar adds to its edgy charm.

The garment' electric blue part steals the show with its vivid color and striking pattern. The dress's gathers in the middle produce a striking visual effect that gives the ensemble depth and substance. The garment' faultless construction shows the meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship. This outfit, which costs Rs.36,000 unquestionably exudes richness and finesse. Sobhita Dhulipala made a statement by carrying the attire with pure elegance and confidence.

Makeup, Hair & Accessories

The dynamic styling team of Bhawna Sharma and Prashant Mangasuli's most recent look on Sobhita is a tribute to both their imaginative flair and Sobhita's intuitive fashion sense. Sobhita was a complete vision at the occasion with Shraddha Mishra's perfect hair and cosmetics application.

Sobhita's eyes were exquisitely emphasized with electric blue eyeliner, making a magnificent match with her black and electric blue Carla Shirt and Audrey Dress. The splash of vivid colors not only highlighted her eyes but also gave the overall ensemble an extra dash of enthusiasm.

The accessories on Sobhita were similarly captivating. Her black Apostrophy Pump from Christian Louboutin wonderfully counterbalanced the boldness of the dress, while her blue necklace from Jaipur Gems provided a touch of class and glamor to the look.

Advertisement

Sobhita's appearance is a beautiful piece of art because of the electric blue that her stylists used to accent her eyes, their meticulous attention to detail, and the thoroughly chosen accessories.

Did you like this look as much as we did? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Best and Worst Dressed Celebs at ICW 2023: From Kiara Advani to Jahnvi Kapoor; Here’s the full list