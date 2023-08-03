Sobhita Dhulipala goes 'bold and beautiful' in neon green saree with a captivating cape twist

The saree has always had an unmatched influence over the world of fashion. The pairing of a neon green saree and a cape from the renowned Ekaya brand is nothing short of mesmerising. Especially when it involves establishing an extraordinary statement. Fashion enthusiasts were in awe of Sobhita Dhulipala's stunning look, which she wore for the launch of the trailer for her upcoming series Made in Heaven 2. Uncover the immaculate styling precision and the accessories that were hand-selected by her expert stylist to produce a really remarkable fashion moment. Let’s delve into the intricacies and decode the look.

The neon green saree has a striking shade which catches your attention right away. It is gracefully draped over Sobhita Dhulipala’s toned frame, highlighting her natural contours. The cherry on top though is the cape worn over the saree, adding a feeling of regality. The saree expertly combines heritage and the modern era, giving off a contemporary vibe with a twist.

The Made In Heaven actress used a cape over a conventional blouse to give her outfit an unusual touch. The floor-length cape adds an ethereal touch to the whole outfit as it flows elegantly down her back. The spaghetti strap blouse pops out mesmerizingly from the vivid saree. The cape brings an eye-catching touch and creates an enduring fashion statement with its flowing shape and dramatic flair.

Unravelling Sobhita Dhulipala’s jewelry statement

The exquisite saree and cape combo was finished off by the stylists Bhawna Sharma and Prashant Mangasuli with a variety of dazzling jewelry. Amrapali Jewels' stacked warrior woman cuffs were chosen for the hands. This piece of jewelry which is silver in colour, offers a refined touch and enhances the hands superbly.

Sobhita Dhulipala wore oxidised jewellery, which gave her look a dash of rustic charm. Her fingers were covered with exquisite rings, their intricate designs catching the light and drawing everyone's attention. The presentation was excellent because stylist Shraddha Mishra paid close attention to every little thing.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s hair and makeup

With her straightforward bun hairdo, ‘The Night Manager’ actress conveyed an exquisite and classic image. The bun, neatly arranged at the base of her neck, radiated class. The actress accessorised her traditional hairdo, styled by Shraddha Mishra. A little burst of colour on the lips and minimal but effective nude makeup finished the look, enabling the eye-catching outfit to take centre stage.

In conclusion, Sobhita Dhulipala's monochromatic neon green saree with cape demonstrated a flawless fusion of traditional workmanship with cutting-edge design. The stylists' team decked her with meticulously picked cuffs and rings, and as she wore this stunning costume with ease, she exuded confidence and attractiveness. The style of this occasion will definitely be discussed for a while to come since it expertly blends grace, inventiveness, and elegance. Fashion devotees were inspired by Ekaya's design, which was matched with the stylist's flawless choices to present the saree's timeless beauty in a contemporary and alluring way.

