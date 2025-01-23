Sobhita Dhulipala's look in denim top and black pants at the airport could be your perfect go-to attire for a weekend outing

Sobhita Dhulipala is here to show you how it’s done when it comes to effortless and chic airport fashion. The actress was recently spotted at the airport, and let's just say she looks cool and casual all over. Not only does she nail the jet-off-in-style look, but it's also very comfortable, something we all could use when heading out. Let’s take a closer look.

She stepped out in a sleeveless denim top, and let's be real; this is the perfect piece to channel that laid-back yet stylish vibe we all crave when traveling.

The top was great, complete with a button-down front, classic collars, and chest pockets. She cinched it at the waist with a denim belt that added just a touch of detail without going overboard. What cinched the look, though, was the way the denim belt added a flattering shape to the overall silhouette without sacrificing comfort.

To complete the airport look, she paired the denim top with black, easy-fit trousers that were stylish enough. Those trousers were about easy-going style – ideal for being comfortable for a long-haul flight and chic enough for you to still look fantastic when you step down from the airplane.

For the final touch, Sobhita chose black loafers that went well with the airport outfit. The ensemble was enlivened with a bit of glam - oversized sunglasses and silver hoop earrings - which made things edgy. Makeup was refreshingly minimal - a clean base and nude lip shade - with just enough glow without going overboard. To finish, she left her hair open and straight.

Sobhita Dhulipala's ensemble would be perfectly casual yet stylish simultaneously. You can wear it for a leisurely shopping day at the nearest mall, an informal lunch date with friends, or an easy weekend getaway. You can also wear it for quick coffee runs or even for that casual work meeting. The denim-on-denim ensemble makes it a multifaceted choice in any casual outing-quite chic and very functional.

The whole outfit radiated the perfect balance of comfort and style, making it amazing for anyone who wants a cute yet effortless travel outfit. It's also one of those looks you want to wear when you're traveling for long flights. For all those who want to level up their airport fashion game, Sobhita has you covered.

