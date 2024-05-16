Sobhita Dhulipala looks too cool for school in black jacket and denim jeans as she jets for Cannes 2024

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is underway at the French Riveria while Hollywood celebrities are leaving their mark there, Bollywood celebrities are not far behind. Sobhita Dhulipala, a Bollywood actress, is also attending Cannes this year, and she was spotted at the airport early in the morning leaving for the festival.

Sobhita Dhulipala is not just a fashionable actress on screen but off-screen as well. She shines on red carpets, but her casual and airport looks are equally impressive, and her recent airport look is proof of that. Let’s break down her latest look.

Sobhita Dhulipala is renowned for her grace and style and once again she turned heads with her latest airport ensemble. For her airport fit, she opted for a classic yet trendy combination. She picked a simple black t-shirt as the base of her outfit, layering it up, she added a short black collared jacket adorned with black tone-on-tone embroidery on it. The subtle yet stylish detail elevated her entire look.

Pairing her jacket with black wide-leg denim jeans, the Made in Heaven 2 actress balanced comfort with style and also added a fashionable edge to her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s accessories and glam

Accessorising with subtle yet impactful accents, Sobhita completed her airport look with finesse. The Major actress opted for classic brown Kolhapuri chappals and carried a black bag on her shoulders. For her jewellery, the actress picked silver earrings to add a bit of sparkle to her look.

In the beauty department, Sobhita opted for a fresh and radiant make-up look. Her lips were adorned with pink glossy lipstick, adding a pop of colour to her face. Rosy, blushed cheeks and highlighted cheeks enhanced her natural beauty even more, while kohl added definition to her eyes. Her tousled waves contributed to her stunning appearance.

With her airport fashion game on point, the actress proves that she can slay any look, whether on screen or off screen or even at the airport.

As one of Bollywood’s most stylish icons, the actress has proven time and again that she knows how to make a statement whether it’s a casual ensemble for travel or a glam gown for a red carpet. Now as she prepares to grace the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, anticipation is at an all-time high.

We are sure that she will leave a lasting impression on the international stage too and we eagerly await her Cannes debut.

