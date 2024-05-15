Sobhita Dhulipala oozes glam in minimal aesthetic white off-shoulder outfit

While fashion may seem to be wearing something off-beat and OTT, time and again our Bollywood divas have proved otherwise. With minimal aesthetics and understated outfits, these beauties make a statement every time they step out. The recent one to steal the show with her all-white ensemble is the Night Manager fame, Sobhita Dhulipala.

The diva has been making head turns consistently with her fashion-forward style statements. From her red carpet looks to her oomph factor dripping through the magazine cover shoots, this beauty leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fashion. So, let’s check out how she made an all-white outfit stand out in the chicest way possible.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks angelic in all-white ribbed off-shoulder dress

Take cues from Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala on how to turn a basic all-white off-shoulder into a high-fashion look. Donning a head-to-toe white look, the actress certainly gave us one fabulous look for our fashion diary. Dressed in a stunning off-shoulder white ribbed maxi dress, Sobhita dazzled at an event on 14th May 2024 in Mumbai.

Her ribbed maxi dress featured a long off-shoulder silhouette with long sleeves and a halter neckline with a shirt collar. The silhouette of the dress aptly accentuated the diva’s curves with its fitted style along her waistline and flared slightly towards the bottom.

The Monkey Man actress made sure to style the outfit in a minimalistic way. She added a statement bag in a black hue to break the monotony of her look. This Valentino Garavani small V Logo Moon leather shoulder bag was the perfect addition to her stylish look. Featuring the brand’s statement logo, the golden chain added a hint of panache to her look. The bag came with a heavy price tag of a whopping INR 2,36,358 (USD 2,831).

Sobhita further accessorized her look with a Bottega Veneta Beige Stretch Sandals Stiletto Heels. These added a perfect feminine touch to her ensemble and rounded her look perfectly. The footwear is priced at INR 82,654 (USD 990).

For her glam, Sobhita went with the classic clean-girl makeup look. With a dewy base, blush pink cheeks, chiseled contour, and nude pink lips, the actress finished with kohl-rimmed eyes. And, for her hair, she opted for a loose messy braid and completed her look with dangler earrings.

Sobhita Dhulipala knows how to ace a white ensemble; no matter what style

Recently, Sobhita was also spotted rocking another all-white outfit from the shelves of designer Gaurav Gupta. Looking like a million bucks, she aced the off-shoulder ensemble like no one’s business. Studded and encrusted with stones, pearls, and sequins, the dress was a treat to sore eyes. It featured an infinity butterfly white corset with glacier pearl embroidery and draped dhoti trousers which Sobhita slayed confidently.

With a French knot hair updo, dangler statement earrings, nude Louboutin pump stilettoes, and her classic clean-girl makeup, the Raman Raghav 2.0 actress showed us how white is her color!

Don’t you think Sobhita Dhulipala aces her white looks like a pro? Comment below and let us know what are your thoughts on the diva’s style.

