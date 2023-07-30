Sobhita Dhulipala owns the ramp in iridescent bralette, risqué skirt co-ord set by Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna

Sobhita Dhulipala, the epitome of grace and style, recently graced the ramp with a mesmerizing display of fashion artistry at the Indian Couture Week. She was dressed in a stunning iridescent lehenga created by the acclaimed designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. The Made In Heaven actress captivated the audience with her ethereal charm and poise, as she set the ramp ablaze with her walk.

So, what are you waiting for? Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the details of this awe-inspiring ensemble and the way The Night Manager actress effortlessly owned the ramp, setting new fashion standards?

Sobhita Dhulipala owns the ramp in a silver lehenga with modern spins

Sobhita shined gloriously on the ramp at the show. Her lehenga consisted of a bralette, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, and shimmered under the spotlight, creating a breathtaking kaleidoscope of colors as she gracefully glided down the runway. The bralette featured a seamless blend of modernity and elegance along with a reminiscent glimpse of the age-old traditional cholis. Its minimalist design featuring a plunging neckline and simple straps, complemented Sobhita’s flawless figure. The careful choice of fabric and embroidery added a touch of allure by allowing the light to playfully bounce off its surface.

This was paired with a risqué skirt that accentuated her gorgeous frame. Its unique design was undoubtedly a testament to the designers’ artistry. The sheer, floor-length skirt featured a cut-out style at the waist and a sexy thigh-high slit at the side, which displayed the talented actress’ toned legs, perfectly. But, according to us, the absolute highlight of the outfit was the heavily embroidered dupatta featuring tiny crystal droplets in the middle. It glided behind Sobhita as she walked and created the perfect train effect. We’re totally obsessed with this outfit.

The skirt’s high-slit design exuded an aura of confidence and femininity, allowing Sobhita to stride with elegance and poise. It proved the fact that Sobhita can basically carry anything with her incomparable confidence. The outfit was completed with shimmery silver heels with criss-cross straps and accessorized with silver bracelets and a matching ring. Meanwhile, Sobhita’s hair was combed back and styled into a wet and straight look whereas her makeup, with shiny eyeshadow, the perfect blush, silver highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick, perfectly complemented the whole outfit.

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, renowned for their ability to blend modern silhouettes with timeless charm, proved their mettle once again with this lehenga. With their signature style and artistic sensibility, the duo showcased their mastery of couture craftsmanship throughout the show. The subtle yet impactful design elements of Sobhita’s ensemble amplified her natural allure, making it a truly show-stopping moment on the ramp. We’re absolutely and totally in love with this.

So, what did you think of the show? Are you as obsessed with Sobhita’s outfit as we are? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

