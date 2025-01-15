Sobhita Dhulipala picks basic cotton saree for first Pongal celebration with husband Naga Chaitanya, and her look screams minimalism

Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated her first Pongal after marriage with husband Naga Chaitanya. She looked absolutely elegant and graceful in the cotton saree, her all-time favorite piece. The actress has a soft corner for traditional sarees, and we have often seen her embracing them on special occasions. Let’s break down her look.

For the festive celebration, the Made in Heaven actress embodied the elegance of a South Indian vibe, wearing a classic cotton saree. Prepared with the vibrant red color and the golden zari work, it gave off all the rich feel. The vibe and charm of the cotton sarees are unmatchable. They always manage to stand out in the crowd.

Moving further, the actress draped it perfectly with the neat pleats at the waist, and one side of the pallu was left loose that she carried gracefully in her arms. This traditional piece with a minimal design is perfect for making a style statement at family functions, social gatherings, and festive occasions.

Just like Sobhita, you can also pair it with a soft golden hue blouse. It was designed with half-sleeves, an oval neckline, and golden detailing on the hem, enhancing her traditional aesthetic. This golden and red combination is never out of fashion, and it’s one of the favorites of South Indian girls.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked like a proper South Indian bride with her gold necklace and earrings that elevated her saree appearance. She also wore her mangalsutra. Her accessories were perfectly curated, adding the right flair to her festive look.

As for her makeup, she decided to keep it minimal. The actress added a flawless finish to her look with soft eyeshadow, kajal, defined brows, and nude lipstick. It’s a perfect go-to makeup look when you want to keep your appearance natural and minimally aesthetic.

Tying her hair back into a sleek bun, and adding a touch of sindoor, the actress beautifully pulled her whole look together. She even opted for a round bindi as the final traditional touch.

Be it glamorous gown looks or minimal sarees, Sobhita Dhulipala has a special talent for making them stand out.

