Soha Ali Khan's yellow floral dress is the perfect addition for a brunch date; PHOTOS

Soha Ali Khan , who made her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor’s Dil Maange More, has turned a year old today. She is the daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Soha is the youngest sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, who is also a Bollywood actor. The actress starred in many films like Rang De Basanti, Pyaar Mein Twist, Shaadi No. 1, Biwi Aur Gangster, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and Tum Mile among others. Earlier today, Soha shared new pictures on her social media handle from her birthday lunch.

In the photos, the actress who is known for her elegance looked pretty as always in a yellow dress. It also features floral prints and came with spaghetti straps. Her dress also had a V neckline and fitted bodice, the length of the tiered dress makes it a versatile pick, while its print makes sure it stands out. The actress styled it with an evil eye neckpiece. Soha's dress is the perfect fit for brunch or a date night at home. For her makeup, she kept it subtle and left her hair open.

Earlier today, on the occasion of her birthday, Soha shared her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's handwritten note on her Instagram stories with a red heart. The note read, “For mama, I love you so much and may you have a very happy birthday. Love, Inaaya.”

Soha Ali Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Tera Kya Hoga Johnny actress was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video's web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna. It was released on September 22.

Previously, she was seen in Zee5's comedy-drama web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Cyrus Sahukar, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in the lead.

