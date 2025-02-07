Sonakshi Sinha presents 3 statement traditional outfits for mehendi, wedding, and reception, each exuding its own charm

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her impeccable acting skills and outspoken personality, is mesmerizing us with her traditional looks. Recently, she dropped a series of pictures on her social media, proudly flaunting her love for ethnic wear in three stunning outfits. Each color enhanced her beauty more than the previous one. Let’s break down the details of her attires!

For the mehendi function, Sonakshi Sinha wore a gorgeous organza Kahani Blue Kurta from Mulmul, priced at Rs 22,000. The short kurta was intricately designed with embroidery, delicate gota work, textured fabric, and motifs, adding a festive charm. With a slight hint of a V-neckline and a scalloped hemline, the actress added a regal touch to her celebratory look.

She styled this short kurta with a matching sharara featuring fitted details at the thighs that cascaded down into a flared pattern. With the dupatta draped over her shoulders, Sonakshi made this outfit perfect for various wedding celebrations, family gatherings, and more.

To enhance her look, she accessorized with statement drop earrings, a choker necklace, and rings. Her beautifully painted blue nails added an ethereal charm, while her radiant glow was simply admirable. The blush highlighted her cheekbones, shimmery eyeshadow added a bit of sparkle, and her lips, adorned with a deep-hued lipstick, completed the look perfectly. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, leaving a few strands to frame her face gracefully.

For the wedding look, the Dabangg actress opted for a classic pink dress from Heena Kochhar. The ensemble featured intricate designs that added texture, while the full sleeves and round neckline made it an ideal choice for an elegant yet effortless charm.

She paired her dress with matching pajama pants, adorned with delicate detailing at the edges, and draped a dupatta over her shoulders to complete the outfit.

For accessories, she chose cascading earrings and rings. Her nails were painted red, and her makeup featured softly blushed cheeks and nude brown lipstick, adding an irresistible charm. She left her hair open, complementing the simplicity and grace of her attire.

For the reception party, Sonakshi once again brought high-fashion drama but with a refined and glamorous touch. She wore a stunning Inara Anarkali from Sureena Chowdhri, valued at Rs 78,900. This deep blue ensemble was a modern take on a regal look. It was designed with gold aari and zardozi work at the neckline and hem, while sequins and beads added a touch of allure.

She paired the Anarkali with matching pants designed in a loose silhouette, ensuring both comfort and glamour.

To contrast her outfit, she styled her look with green stone dangler earrings, a necklace, and a ring for extra glamour. Her dewy-finish makeup featured winged eyeliner, warm-toned eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. A neatly tied hairstyle further highlighted her striking features.

All three of Sonakshi Sinha’s traditional looks serve as the perfect inspiration for various wedding celebrations. With each outfit, you can effortlessly and glamorously stand out, making a statement at any event!