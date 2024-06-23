Sonakshi Sinha has carved a niche for herself in the fashion world. From slaying red carpets to rocking airport looks, she's a true style icon. Her ability to seamlessly blend contemporary trends with a unique sense of style makes her fashion choices truly captivating.

Whether it's a glamorous gown or a stunning ethnic ensemble, Sonakshi always manages to impress. Ahead of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, the bride-to-be wore a blue ethnic outfit that left everyone gushing.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s have a detailed glance at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress’ latest puja-ready ensemble for some major ethnic fashion inspiration.

Sonakshi Sinha’s blue-hued ethnic ensemble:

Sonakshi Sinha’s charming ethnic ensembles always scream fashion fabulousness, and her recent look was proof of her spectacular style supremacy.

The Dabangg actress’ look featured the blue Korean overlapping co-ord set, created by the creative geniuses at Navvi. The stylish fit comes with an affordable price tag of Rs. 4,550. Made entirely from Korean BSY fabric, the two-piece set was supremely comfortable with an oversized silhouette.

Sonakshi paired her kurta with matching ankle-length and high-waisted pants with the same embroidery at its edges. The wide-legged silhouette of the pants was all things cool and classy as well. She added a matching blue-hued tissue dupatta, beautifully embellished with sequin work, to give a touch of modern ethnic allure to the Kalank actress' outfit.

The Heeramandi actress completed her ethnic ensemble with white flat slip-ons that gave her outfit a laid-back and chill aesthetic. We loved the diva’s easy breezy, and classy look. She proved that less can be more with a good mixture of poise and confidence. We’re taking notes!

Sonakshi Sinha’s flawless accessories and glam picks:

Meanwhile, Sonakshi kept her accessories minimalistic. The list included a black wristwatch with matching statement-worthy rings on her fingers. These subtle picks ensured that her look was elevated, without shifting focus from the diva’s much-deserving ethnic ensemble.

Sinha further chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek and high bun with a middle parting. This manageable hairstyle made sure that her gorgeous face was visible while adding a rather cool vibe to the diva’s ensemble.

On the other hand, Sonakshi flaunted her natural beauty with her subtle makeup look with a touch of blush, volumizing mascara, well-shaped eyebrows, and nourishing lip balm. We believe that the highlight of her look was her incomparable smile and her natural glow, don’t you agree?

We’re so excited to see what she will choose to wear for her wedding. But, what did you think of Sonakshi Sinha’s classy outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

