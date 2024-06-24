Sonakshi Sinha wears her mother Poonam's 44 years old white chikankari saree as she weaves new beginnings with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a civil marriage yesterday, June 23, 2024. The event was filled with love, marking a significant moment in both their lives. As the day was very special for the bride, she made sure her wedding outfit was just as remarkable.

We know you all must be very excited to learn about her wedding outfit, so without wasting any time, let’s get into the details of her bridal ensemble.

Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding look

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress made her wedding day even more special by wearing a white chikankari saree that had a lot of sentimental value. Her saree originally belonged to her mother, Poonam Sinha, who wore it 44 years ago on her wedding day.

Choosing the ivory saree was a heartfelt tribute to her parents and a beautiful way to include her family heritage in her wedding.

Sonakshi’s ivory saree, crafted from luxurious chikankari fabric, was a vision. The ivory color, which is often associated with purity, provided a perfect backdrop for the intricate golden motifs that adorned the saree. The motifs were neatly designed and meticulously woven, adding opulence to the saree. The gold against ivory created a striking contrast, giving the bride a regal look.

Sonakshi complemented her saree with a white half-sleeve blouse, which featured golden stripes. The minimalistic design of the blouse allowed the saree to remain a focal point, while the golden stripes on the blouse created a harmonious link to the saree’s golden motifs.

On the other hand, Zaheer also complemented his bride perfectly by wearing a white chikankari kurta. His outfit matched Sonakshi’s in both style and elegance, making the couple look harmoniously beautiful together.

Sonakshi’s make-up and accessories

The Dabangg actress chose to wear her ivory saree with exquisite Kundan jewelry with pearl accents, which was also from her mother’s collection, enhancing the overall elegance of the ensemble and giving it an air of royalty.

For make-up, the 37-year-old chose a fresh and muted look. She kept her make-up minimal and natural, which suited her outfit perfectly. Her lips were in a soft nude shade, adding to the understated beauty. A tiny micro bindi on her forehead added a traditional touch.

Her hairstyle was equally impressive, the actress slicked back her hair into a neat bun, which looked neat and sophisticated. To finish off her look, she adorned her bun with a halo of white roses, which added a soft romantic feel to her appearance, making her look like a true Indian bride.

Both Zaheer and Sonakshi’s wedding outfits were simple yet elegant, reflecting their stunning taste and love. The couple looked radiant and happy, ready to start a new life together.

We congratulate Zaheer and Sonakshi on their marriage and wish them a lifetime of happiness and love.

