Sonali Bendre makes strong case for denim on denim, wears it with gingham twist

Giving her denim pieces top-drawer status, she opts for ones that stand apart, far from basic. Head to actor Sonali Bendre’s instagram, and you will see that she has been favoring denim looks recently.

This time, she can be seen posing in a top and skirt from Studio Moonray, juxtaposing the ruggedness of denim with the neat, checkered pattern of gingham. Bendre completed her look with Mason Alaia Le Coeur Mules in Patent Calfskin, letting her outfit do all the talking.

Corsets have been a major hit for quite some time now, and it looks like they are here to stay. Not just for waist cinching anymore; they have become a popular choice for their aesthetic appeal, showing up in tops and dresses everywhere. Bendre’s choice to wear a corset top highlights this trend.

Pro tip: While the actor’s top plays with the silhouette of one, corsets can also serve as intriguing layering pieces. Wear it over a shirt or your favorite dress. Remember, they pair phenomenally with well-tailored trousers.

More looks for you to take inspiration from

Dressed in denim

A denim dress is a perennially cool item to have in your closet. The actor is seen wearing an overtly feminine style by Lovebirds. The dress boasts a scoop neck and denim print, accented with contrast topstitch details that add visual interest and definition. With its included belt, it ensures a flattering silhouette, making it ideal for achieving a casual yet striking look.

Double the denim, double the fun

Advocating for the denim jacket and its essential status in every wardrobe, Sonali Bendre does not arrive without her own unique twist. She redefines the meaning of distressed denim with her jacket from Graine which lends an elevated spin to her look.

Until recently, jeans were seen only as a part of our everyday wardrobe. However, times have changed. Once again dressed in Studio Moonray, Sonali Bendre opts for denim pieces with an off-the-moment refresh, emphasizing their versatility. Her impeccably tailored top complements the laid-back, roomy cargo form of her bottoms, revitalizing the timeless pairing of denim jeans and button-down shirts.

