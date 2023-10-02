Sonam Kapoor adds drama to her Valentino white kaftan dress with dangling rhinestone chandelier earrings

Sonam Kapoor, the Bollywood actress with a keen sense of style, is known for her bold and adventurous looks. She has consistently pushed the frontiers of fashion since her debut, and we admire her for it. Her appearances at the famed Cannes Film Festival are nothing short of spectacular, always leaving us amazed every time. Her latest appearance at a Paris event was no exception. Sonam defies expectations and captures our imaginations with each style that she dons. It's no surprise that her fashion choices are making headlines. We're excited to figure out what she wore to the event. Let’s decode.

Sonam Kapoor in a white kaftan dress with a unique neckline

Sonam Kapoor, the Ranjhanaa actress, recently hit the red carpet in a gorgeous floor-length gown that had everyone in awe. Sonam wore a basic white dress that was anything but conventional, opting for a modest yet gorgeous appearance. Her attire, which was embellished with exquisite decorations near the neckline, provided a sense of refinement to her entire look. The spectacular plunging neckline with a brilliant orange border was the true star of the event. This one-of-a-kind design displayed Sonam's amazing fashion sense and her ability to easily stand out.

Sonam’s oh-so-fab accessorizing

The Mausam actress looked gorgeous on the red carpet in a Valentino gown. But it wasn't simply her clothing that drew notice; it was also her flawless choice of accessories. Sonam glammed up her look by adorning her ears with oval-shaped, dangling rhinestone chandelier earrings that hung beautifully down beyond her shoulders. These eye-catching earrings with silver, red, and brown rhinestones created a gradient effect and offered a splash of color and drama to her ensemble. Sonam's white ensemble and spectacular earrings achieved the right blend of refinement and boldness, leaving fashion aficionados in awe of her style prowess.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress' exquisite sense of style extends beyond her clothing. Her haircut was also exquisite, perfectly matching her whole look. She went for a middle-partition hairstyle with free waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Her look was enhanced by her effortlessly elegant hairstyle. Moving on to her makeup, Sonam had perfectly contoured cheeks that highlighted her facial features. Her eyeliner game was on fleek as well, with a gorgeous flick complimenting her eyes. She placed a pinch of glitter in the inner corner of her eyes to add a hint of shine, producing a mesmerizing effect. Sonam completed the look with light brown lipstick, which added a subtle yet elegant touch to her makeup.

