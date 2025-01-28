Sonam Kapoor adds extra dose of allure at Paris Fashion Week in Dior’s Spring-Summer 2025 sheer dress layered with faux fur coat

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion has no limits; it constantly gets bolder and glamorous. And she proved the same, yet again. The actress recently attended the Paris Fashion Week for Dior show wearing a black outfit layered with a jacket, and the only thing that we could say is the word BREATHTAKING. With her approach to keep getting better, she proved that she’ll always be the fashion icon. Let’s spill the details of her outfit!

The sheer dress that wrapped her body was from Dior’s spring/summer 2025 capture, and it was all perfect! The strapless design at the front layered with the sheer fabric around her neck, sleeves, and bottom till knee-length added glamorous elegance to her appearance. Her outfit also had the skirt detail underneath. This all-black outfit was layered with the jacket, adding extra allure to her look.

The Dior’s Faux Fur Coat from Cruise 2025 couture had an open front, full sleeves, and knee length, perfectly amplifying her look with oozing glamor. Well, her outfit doesn’t really end here; it has a lot more to explore.

Instead of adding the accessories to her hands, she decided to add drama with the Dior gloves, covering them. Also, those black boots deserve our equal attention. They added the bold edge, letting her kick off the event with confidence.

The Veere Di Wedding actress accessorized her look with the pearl earrings on her earlobe and the stud. Also, she carried a large D-Journey bag designed with hand straps and golden details.

The flawless glow on her face was irresistible. With the radiant concealer and foundation base, the actress decided to accentuate her look with smudged eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude glossy lipstick. Her makeup balanced out her bold outfit, serving great tips for fashion enthusiasts.

Sonam Kapoor decided to complete her look with the neat, sleek bun hairstyle adorned with the classy accessory.

The actress’s fashion evolution has been a great inspiration for many. Her look at the Paris Fashion Week was anything but ordinary. Everything from her outfit, accessories, and hairstyle screamed HIGH-GLAMOR, and we can’t deny that she absolutely nailed it. With this, she also proved that her style has a lot more, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.

