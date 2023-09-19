Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attends Burberry’s LFW show in their formal coat with sassy midi-dress, blue bag, and boots

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, is known for her ability to not just be on trend but also create them with her unique, unexpected, and exceptionally gorgeous fashion choices. It is her fashion-forward ensembles that inspire many Bollywood divas to go above and beyond when it comes to the world of fashion. Keeping in trend with her reputation, the talented Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress recently attended Burberry’s London Fashion Week show to catch Daniel Lee’s excellent evolution of the brand’s look. For the occasion, she was wearing the most classy ensemble from Burberry itself.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer and more detailed look at The Zoya Factor actress’ Burberry-laden formal ensemble that left us craving for more, to understand what made it so special. Are you ready?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked incomparable in a formal wear outfit

The talented Blind actress was recently seen attending Burberry’s fashion show at the London Fashion Week in a gorgeous blue and white Burberry-print midi-dress paired with a matching Burberry formal coat with sharp collars, lapels, and black buttons in the front. The calf-length coat also had wide and roomy sleeves for the classic oversized look. These are from David Lee’s latest Burberry Resort 2024 collection. The gorgeous Aisha actress chose to complete her classy outfit with Black Leather Saddle Tall Boots with a buckle harness ankle strap, rounded toe, polished metal hardware, and slip-on design. These are approximately worth Rs. 1,65,710. Doesn’t the talented diva’s outfit, styled by Rhea Kapoor, look undeniably classy?

Furthermore, the Khoobsurat actress decided to further accessorize her look with small Gen-Z-approved heart-shaped hoop-like chunky silver earrings. The beautiful actress also chose to pick a vibrant electric blue fur-laden Burberry bag to match her beyond-classy ensemble. But that’s not all, the gorgeous Dolly Ki Doli actress’ perfectly manicured nails with white nail polish also shined through and added to the outfit’s overall look. Don’t you agree? Meanwhile, the talented Veere Di Wedding actress’ tresses were styled into a sleek, straightened look with inward curls towards the front, to frame the diva’s face. They beautifully cascaded down her shoulders, elevating her entire look.

On the other hand, her oh-so-glam makeup look, with brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, the perfect contour with just the right amount of highlighter, rouged cheeks, and matching light brown lipstick with just a bit of gloss, perfectly complimented her entire ensemble while adding to its obvious appeal. This masterpiece of an outfit showcased the diva’s ability to effortlessly blend elegance with a touch of sass and is a testament to her status as Bollywood’s ultimate fashion icon. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s presence at the event was a fashion-forward statement that left us all yearning for more. She continues to be a trendsetter and an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts all around the globe.

