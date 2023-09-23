Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attends Hugo Boss’ fashion show in regal blue gown with cowl neck and matching scarf

In the dazzling world of fashion, one name that consistently stands out as an epitome of grace, style, and elegance has to be that of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja! The actress is known for her ability to not just follow fashion trends but also create them. Recently, this Bollywood luminary graced the hallowed halls of Hugo Boss’ Milan Fashion Week show, capturing the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Dressed in a captivating dark-blue Hugo Boss gown, the Blind actress’ appearance was nothing short of iconic.

This ensemble worn by the stylish diva was more than just a fashion statement; it was a testament to her status as B-Town’s OG fashionista. Why don’t we take a closer look at her stylish outfit?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked exceptional in a gorgeous dark blue gown

The celebrated Aisha actress made an indelible mark with her choice of attire. She was recently seen wearing a gorgeous dark-blue silk regal floor-length and full-sleeved gown featuring a plunging, cowl neckline, a fitted, body-hugging silhouette that wrapped around her curves like a charm, flaunting her well-toned frame. This exciting and risqué piece from Hugo Boss bore a ruched effect and a fabulous matching scarf that was undeniably sassy. Doesn’t the talented Saawariya actress look like perfection personified? She wore her outfit like a second skin. It’s impossible not to be utterly obsessed with her radiant presence. Isn’t it?

To lend her elegant yet risqué diva look a worthy company, the Raanjhanaa actress donned exceptional matching heels that added stature and poise. Her choice of Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings, pretty and dainty, enhanced her overall charm. A spectacular statement ring adorned her finger, exuding opulence. Not one to neglect the finer details, the stylish Veere Di Wedding actress carried a stylish box clutch, elevating her outfit’s allure to another level. The Neerja actress’ beautifully dark tresses were meticulously styled into a center-parted bun with crown braids, the crowning glory of her glamorous look.

Turning our attention to the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress’ makeup, we find a work of art that truly elevated her appearance. Her shimmery black eyeshadow surely captivated all those who gazed upon her, while the awesome winged eyeliner added an air of mystique. Kohl-kajal's rimmed eyes intensified her gaze, and impeccably groomed brow game framed her face flawlessly. Blushed cheeks, generously dusted with highlighter, bestowed a radiant glow and a blush pink lip shade was a masterstroke, culminating in a look that transcended mere glamour. With each public appearance, the diva continues to redefine fashion goals and inspire admirers around the world.

In her regal ensemble, she left an indelible mark on the hearts of fashion enthusiasts, proving once again that she is a true fashion luminary. Don’t you agree? Do you like her outfit? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

