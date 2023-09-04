Sonam Kapoor Ahuja cements her status as the OG fashionista in VNV’s grunge denim-on-denim ensemble

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, there are style icons who not only set trends but redefine the very essence of chic. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the Bollywood sensation and fashion maven, has once again captured our hearts and fashion-forward minds with her recent Instagram posts. In collaboration with VegNonVeg, the fashion-forward brand founded by her husband, Anand Ahuja, the Aisha actress showcased an outfit that seamlessly blends grunge aesthetics with the timeless charm of denim-on-denim.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in, get up close and personal, to take a closer look at the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress’ stunning ensemble that’s causing waves in the fashion world. Are you ready?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked fabulous in a denim-on-denim fit

The talented Khoobsurat actress’ Instagram feed recently lit up with the unveiling of VegNonVeg’s latest collection, and at the heart of it all was her remarkable denim-on-denim look. The focal point of this outfit is the "Moss" monogram denim blazer, valued at Rs. 6,000. Featuring broad notch-lapel collars, long sleeves, front patch pockets, side slits, and an expansive silhouette, it exudes style. It’s an embodiment of the grunge-inspired design philosophy that the collection exudes. Complementing the blazer, the Neerja actress opted for the Relaxed Monogram Denim Pants, priced at Rs. 4,800. These jeans feature a high-rise waistline, relaxed fitting, and a straight-leg hem, providing both comfort and style. The muddy-blue acid-washed shade and quirky pattern add a touch of uniqueness to this denim-on-denim pairing.

For a touch of sultry glamour, the Raanjhanaa actress paired her denim duo with a black bra top that featured noodle straps, a plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem length. This bold choice added a contemporary twist to her overall look and showcased her confidence in experimenting with fashion. Further, the talented diva adorned herself with a layered chain-link necklace, a dainty evil-eye bracelet, and statement rings, all of which accentuated her grunge-meets-chic aesthetic. Her choice of chunky sneakers and pearl-adorned hoop earrings exhibited her flair for blending edginess with elegance. Completing her ensemble, Sonam wore the Dunk High x AMBUSH shoes worth Rs. 15,995. These sneakers not only added a sporty edge but also perfectly complemented the grunge vibe.

Adding a touch of luxury to her look, the Blind actress carried the Mina 16 Small embellished leather crossbody bag from Alaïa, valued at approximately Rs. 2,31,831. This exquisite piece showcases Alaïa’s dedication to architectural design, with faux pearls embellishing the exterior, top handles threading through the body, and a removable shoulder strap. It’s a testament to Sonam’s impeccable taste in accessories. Finally, for her makeup, the Zoya Factor actress chose feathered brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, bold eyeliner, smudged kohl, beaming highlighter, rouge-tinted cheeks, and blood-red nails. Whereas, the Thank You actress’ center-parted open wavy locks provided the perfect finishing touch, exuding effortless elegance.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that the I Hate Luv Storys actress’ ability to seamlessly blend grunge aesthetics with high-end fashion pieces demonstrates her unparalleled sense of style and creativity. As the Sanju actress continues to redefine chic in the fashion world, we eagerly await her next sartorial adventure, knowing that it will be nothing short of iconic. So, what do you think of the Dolly Ki Doli actress’ outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon takes the minimalistic approach to accessorize with dark green ruched midi-dress