Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives a masterclass on merging formal wear with style and comfort in monochromatic ensemble

In the realm of fashion, there are trend followers and trendsetters and then there is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the industry’s OG fashion goddess. The Blind actress is known for her ability to effortlessly blend style with comfort, to create the most awesome ensembles. Her recent appearance at the Milan Fashion Show in an all-white Hugo Boss ensemble with black accessories left fashion enthusiasts in awe.

So, why don’t we dive right in and dissect every element of her remarkable look, from the meticulously chosen pieces to the well-executed accessories and her flawless hair and makeup? Let’s dive right in.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked incredible in an all-white formal outfit

The talented Aisha actress chose to wear an all-white ensemble from Hugo Boss’ latest collection featuring a white oversized jacket with a tie belt and silken trims which was fully lined. This full-sleeved wrap-around blazer, made with cellulose fibers, derived from natural raw wood material, also features a shawl collar, flap pockets, a back vent, and a formal button closure. This blazer comes with a price tag of approximately Rs. 53,665. The talented Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress further paired this with matching white wide-legged oversized fit trousers. These high-rise trousers by Boss are defined by their extra-long length, oversized fit, and fluid, pleated finish while capturing the modern interpretation of Boss tailoring seen throughout the new collection. Furthermore, it was crafted from stretch-infused virgin wool for a comfortable feel. These come with an approximate price tag of Rs. 16,475.

But that’s not all. The talented Khoobsurat actress made the wise decision to pair her white outfit with contrasting black accessories from the same brand, this resulted in a classy monochromatic effect which made her outfit look extremely awesome. The gorgeous Neerja actress went for Hugo Boss’ black leather shoulder bag with a monogram pattern which is approximately worth Rs. 54,895. This bag comes with curved, clean lines, a monogram pattern, and polished metallic hardware which make it extra special. The diva also paired her look with black sunglasses and matching glossy shoes from Hugo Boss, Gen-Z-approved small gold hoops, and a matching ring. To say that we’re simply obsessed with her outfit would be an understatement.

Last but surely as hell not least, coming to the Dolly Ki Doli actress’ hair and makeup. She opted for a half-closer, half-open hairstyle with some wavy flicks in front to frame her face. This simple yet amazing hairstyle suited her like a charm. On the other hand, the Veere Di Wedding actress’ makeup look, with shaped eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner on fleek, the perfect contour, rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and the perfect light beige lipstick, undoubtedly complemented and elevated her whole outfit. It’s safe to say that the Zoya Factor actress’ Milan Fashion Show appearance was nothing short of a masterclass in merging formal wear with style and comfort. With meticulous attention to every detail, the diva showcased not just fashion but true artistry.

Kapoor continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts worldwide with her unparalleled sense of style, setting the bar high for elegance, comfort, and sophistication. Don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us right away.

