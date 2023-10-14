Sonam Kapoor Ahuja glows in white cotton gown with fishtail design, black blazer and red heart bag from Alaïa

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood’s premier fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, never fails to mesmerize us with her unique and daring style choices. Recently, the OG fashion queen attended an event that left everyone in awe as she donned an exquisite white cotton gown by Maison Alaïa. The gown’s ethereal design, paired with a black blazer and a vibrant red heart bag, created a fashion moment that we can’t help but admire. We’re absolutely in love.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at how this starlet effortlessly pulled off this ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked exquisite in a floor-length white gown

The Blind actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous white cotton gown with a floor-length full sleeves and a crisp collar with a buttoned-down look, from Maison Alaïa. This gorgeous outfit’s unique design with an extended stylish fishtail added to the gown’s overall allure. Furthermore, the gown also had a small graceful train that cascaded behind her as she walked. Its slightly loose, oversized, and comfortable fitting allowed the Aisha actress to embrace style with a unique and charming edge. The stylish Khoobsurat actress further chose to layer this with a full-sleeved black formal blazer which added to the outfit’s overall aesthetic and charm. The coat gracefully rested over her shoulders. Doesn’t she look just amazing?

The pretty actress further chose to add a little bling to her ensemble with vibrant red hoop earrings laden with beads. She also chose to pair her graceful outfit with the vibrant red Le Cœur bag in calfskin from Maison Alaïa as well. This extremely stylish heart-shaped bag comes with a beautiful and simplistic cut which not only creates volume and shape but also adds to the piece’s allure. The classy The Zoya Factor actress’ bag with adjustable strap also comes with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 89,262. Hasn’t she picked well?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the stylish Delhi 6 actress’ hair and makeup game which was of course, also on point. The stylish diva tied her hair up into a sleek and gorgeous centre-parted bun which definitely added to the diva’s classy ensemble. On the other hand, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress’ glamorous makeup look, with black smokey eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, the perfect contour, and glossy nude-colored lipstick. The result? A look that left us gushing with admiration. Doesn’t she look oh-so-amazing?

So, what are your thoughts on this super pretty ensemble? Would you like to recreate it? We’d love to hear your thoughts; feel free to share in the comments below!

