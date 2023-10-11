Sonam Kapoor Ahuja redefines airport elegance in white Anarkali suit, beige shawl, and Rs. 9,40,545 Hermes bag

Bollywood has its fair share of fashionable actresses who can make heads turn with their fashionable ensembles but, there’s only one diva who can create the trendy route that other divas end up treading on, and that is the OG fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The classy actress is known for her ability to always be on fleek with her outfit and of course, make and break trends with just an appearance. Be it the airport or an industry event, the Blind actress’ ensemble, from her hair and makeup to her shoes, is always on point.

Her recent fashion statement was also in trend with her reputation as the incredible actress was spotted and snapped at the Mumbai airport, earlier this morning. She was seen wearing a simplistic ethnic ensemble with an iconic Hermès bag. Why don’t we just take a closer look?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked amazing in an elegant ethnic ensemble

The trendy The Zoya Factor actress was recently seen wearing a delicate and gorgeous ankle-length Anarkali suit which was pristine white. This suit had a loose, comfortable fit which is, of course, a wise choice to travel comfortably. The suit also had numerous pleats in the bottom half which not only added to the piece’s overall texture but also gave it a flowy appeal which made it all the more special. The incredible Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress chose to complete her airport ensemble with comfortable brown leather loafers to add a rather refined allure to her outfit. Doesn’t she look classy?

The talented Khoobsurat actress also added a layer of panache to her outfit with the iconic Hermès Kelly Sellier Epsom bag with gold hardware, which is a classic color that is extremely versatile and can be worn year long. This iconic women’s bag also has tonal stitching two straps with front toggle closure, a clochette with lock and two keys, a single rolled handle, and a removable shoulder strap., the interior is lined with Rouge H chevre leather and has one zip pocket with a branded engraved pull and one open pocket on the opposite side, making it a very practical investment of Rs. 9,40,545, approximately.

But, that’s not all. The talented Delhi 6 actress also chose to add other minimalistic accessories like small pearl droplet earrings and matching rouge dark-tinted sunglasses which further elevated her ensemble’s appeal. As for her hair, the talented diva chose to tie it up and style it into an effortlessly pretty messy bun with a middle parting. Meanwhile, the Neerja actress also made the bold decision to go with a natural, no-makeup look with just a dab of lip gloss, to flaunt her natural beauty at its best. It worked because she looks amazing, doesn’t she?

So, what did you think of the Veere Di Wedding actress’ effortlessly gorgeous ensemble? Would you like to recreate it? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Navratri Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Celeb-inspired ways to stun in the color of the day, WHITE