Sonam Kapoor Ahuja SLAYS in beige oversized blazer with white cropped shirt, jeans and expensive Birkin bag

Bollywood is filled with fashionable actresses who constantly follow trends and impress us with their fashionable ensembles but let’s face facts, none of them are quite like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. She is undisputedly the OG fashionista of the entertainment industry and is known for her ability to make and break trends with her fashion choices. Whether it is on the red carpet, a glamorous event, the runway, or even the airport, the talented actress is always ready with outfits that are stylish beyond compare. Keeping in trend with her reputation, the actress’s latest fashion-forward airport look set the internet on fire.

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a look at the elegant fashion statement that was the Aisha actress’ airport ensemble to see how she was able to make everyone fall in love with her fashion choices, yet again? Are you ready?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stylish beyond compare in her airport outfit

The talented Blind actress chose to wear a full-sleeved, light beige-colored blazer with a rather comfortable, oversized fit, and shoulder pads with crisp lapels to add to her ensemble’s formal allure. The stylish diva layered this over a cropped white shirt with a collar which was the perfect modern twist in her outfit. Furthermore, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress also chose to wear this with baggy blue washed-off denim jeans with comfortably wide legs. To complete her stylish airport look, the talented Delhi 6 actress added a pair of black loafers with a matte finish, this was undoubtedly the right decision. She looks incredible, doesn’t she?

But that’s not all, the talented Dolly Ki Doli actress chose to pair her airport look with a Hermes Birkin 35 Noir Black Ardennes bag with Gold Hardware. This bag, worth Rs. 20,79,438 approximately, is a timeless classic that never goes out of style. It is especially handcrafted from the highest quality of Noir Ardennes leather by skilled artisans, in France and it takes over 18 hours of rigorous effort to stitch a Birkin together. The glorious bag features dual top rolled leather handles, a padlock, keys, and a clochette. It also comes with gold-tone hardware and has a spacious leather-lined interior. Birkin 35 is your typical useful piece as it can hold all your daily necessities and more with high quality and flawless craftsmanship. To say that we’re obsessed with the Aisha actress’ choice would be a total understatement. She also accessorized her look with a gold Cuban chain necklace and matching simple earrings.

Coming to the exceptional The Zoya Factor actress’ hair and makeup for the travel-friendly style statement, she chose to leave her dark tresses open whilst styling them into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder while adding to her outfit’s appeal. Meanwhile, the Khoobsurat actress chose to opt for a subtle makeup look, with light eyeshadow, a little blush, some highlighter, and some lip gloss, this helped the diva showcase her natural beauty while elevating her outfit, like a charm. It’s safe to say that the diva demonstrated her unparalleled sense of style with this look, at the airport, reaffirming her status as Bollywood’s ultimate fashion icon.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s airport fashion statement once again left us in awe, reminding us why she reigns supreme in the world of fashion. Don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: B-town’s OG divas who make a powerful case in Sabyasachi sarees