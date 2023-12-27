Sonam Kapoor-approved hairstyles: Elevate your fashion game with these catchy accessories

Sonam Kapoor is a real fashion star, and her Instagram feed reflects her immaculate taste. Her incredible hair accessory game is one thing that constantly sticks out. She consistently elevates her hairstyles to a higher degree with meticulously selected accessories, whether it's a braided bun, a fishtail braid, or a fascinating waterfall braid.

The Blind actress grasps what it takes to brighten up and make her hairstyles stand out, from delicate pearly layers to spectacular jeweled clips. Sonam Kapoor's hair accessory array is extremely inspirational, and it's no surprise that fashion aficionados all over the nation flock to her for ideas.

So, take a hint from The Zoya Factor fame to discover the world of hair accessories if you want to add that additional touch of beauty to your hairstyles.

Huge head harness

Recall when the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star wore a huge head harness made of layers of pearls? It was just breathtaking! It merely complemented her open hairstyle, but it also had a beautiful maang tikka connected to it. For those wishing to add a bit of refinement and grandeur to their wedding ceremonies, this hair ornament is the ultimate goal.

Take a lesson from the Sanju star's book and think about decorating your hair with a statement-making head harness like this on your wedding day if you want to look and feel like a queen.

The bun belt

The Veere Di Wedding actress styled her hair in a sleek swept-back bun, with a gold-tone headpiece decorated with glittering stones as the finishing touch. The exquisite bun combined with the eye-catching hair item produced a style that exuded refinement and charm. If you like buns and want to step up your hairdo, take a cue from the Pad Man fame and add an extra dash of sparkle with a bold gold-tone item.

The long maang tikka

Check out the Neerja fame's creative spin on the classic maang tikka! She wore a long-length maang tikka that started at the back of her head and graced her forehead nicely. The gorgeous green stone studded arrangement further added to its allure. The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo star wore her stunning maang tikka with an elementary yet exquisite low ponytail hairdo, allowing the jewelry to take center stage.

Fancy hair clips

The Dolly Ki Doli diva has an incredibly unique hairdo and the prettiest hair accessory! then expertly fashioned her locks into a majestic crown braided bun, and then embellished it with two charming small-sized hair clips to provide that additional touch of beauty. These clips were composed of gold-toned material and had fascinating blue stone studded designs with delicate pearl edges.

The complex braided bun and the adorable hair clips produced an aesthetic that was both beautiful and amusing. If you want to add a quirky touch to your traditional hairdo, consider adding these lovely hair clips into your own crown braided bun like the Khoobsurat actress.

Which hair accessory you liked the most and will be adoring your hairstyle this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

