Sonam Kapoor casts her magic spell in a black House Of Masaba anarkali at Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep wedding bash

Masaba Gupta took everyone by a pleasant surprise yesterday after she dropped pictures from her dreamy wedding with beau Satyadeep Misra. The pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and fans cannot stop gushing over them. Well, last night the couple threw a small bash for their close friends and family from the industry. We saw several actors gracing the event and one of them was Sonam Kapoor. The actress who has been making heads turn with her style and fashion sure know how to slay whenever she steps out for any event. Sonam Kapoor’s black anarkali for Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra wedding

Last night Sonam Kapoor stunned in a monochrome House Of Masaba outfit. She wore a black flowy anarkali with a thin silver lining. Her anarkali has two white borders at the end and on her sleeves that were up to her wrists. The sleeves also had a crescent and a star pattern on both sides. She paired her attire with a matching black dupatta with white borders and completed her look with a neat bun, pearl white choker and matching earrings. Sonam carried a white pearl clutch and flaunted her bold red lips. Check out Sonam Kapoor’s look:

Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra wedding Designer- Actor Masaba Gupta & Lawyer- Actor Satyadeep Misra got married yesterday, January 27. The wedding was an intimate and private affair with immediate family. The couple took their fans by a pleasant surprise after they shared dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the picture, we can see Masaba looking gorgeous in a custom-made #RaniCore lehenga from House of Masaba paired with her mom's jewelry, while Satyadeep sported a House of Masaba Barfi pink kurta and Pajama set with a bandi. Indeed the couple looked stunning and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them. Sharing this picture, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”

