Sonam Kapoor channeled the 'bold and beautiful' vibe for her birthday in a Costarellos ruby red gown; PICS

Call it the birthday fever or glamor; both sound good to us. June beauty Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrated her birthday with her family and friends in London dressed in stylish outfits. She was drawn to an oversized grey coat and a long-sleeved gown. Take it from a fellow Gemini girl, we often relish flavor in our closet. Experimental and edgy are our second names and the Aisha actress' looks were sartorially promising. Before Monsoon fully speeds up, here is a short guide on how you too can give a shout-out to a lace gown.

Kapoor's second round of chic was marked with a ruby red one-piece attire from Costarellos. Her style team stayed the same with Rhea Kapoor and Manisha Melwani reminding us all to have a stylish and breezy fashion moment. You can give this look a stamp of approval for when you want to step out to dressy dinners by the night. Position yourself to look fabulous in an Ember Silk Chiffon gown.

Sonam Kapoor's radiant birthday look in a lace gown is red and ravishing

A red gown is generally a top-notch pick for formal as well as informal occasions. Choose materials such as chiffon, silk, satin, or velvet that punctuate your look with luxury. Necklines and sleeves are no less of an influence in terms of adding a statement to your look. Step into the sphere of oomph with a sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder, plunging neckline, or an elegant high-neck exactly similar to Sonam's. For sleeves, less can be more, or keep the ante of your look high and wholly up with bishop sleeves, see-through sleeves, or long sleeves with slits.

The Neerja actress' gown was designed with a fully-patterned lace neckline, plissé drape, flowy sleeves, and a keyhole at the back. Her look was completed with black strappy footwear and gold-toned circular earrings and a hair accessory. Pretty Sonam, pretty flowers.

It may be time to lean into a metallic mood for accessories. Look for tones like gold or silver and try out different sizes of earrings. Mini over oversized? Or is oversized your bet? These will bring excellence to your look.

Immerse your look in a classy mini handbag or a clutch. To accompany your red dress, get a black handbag with detachable straps. You can carry it as a sling bag, clutch without straps or as a crossbody bag. Black handbags often sharpen your looks, be it casual or ultra-dressy. So, shop for one or use the one that you already own with the idea that you can carry it with all your outfits. We'd love to hear about how you're styling your handbag often.

Ideally, it's good to pay attention to the closure feature of your bag. Something secure with a snap, zipper, or magnetic clasp ensures the safety of your belongings.

Sonam's wavy-tipped hairdo also bore a twisted and clipped detail. Her makeup was rounded off with black eyeliner and nude lipstick.

