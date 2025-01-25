Sonam Kapoor channels old-world glamour in George Stavropolou's vintage yellow chiffon draped gown

Whenever Sonam Kapoor arrives at an event, her appearance is not just an entrance but an event in itself. Last evening, she certainly proved why she is celebrated as the ultimate fashion icon of all time! With a grand swoop, Sonam had our jaws dropping in a vintage yellow dress. Now, let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

This time, she brought old-world glamour back into the spotlight with a 1970s chiffon gown from the legendary designer George Stavropolou. It was the kind of dress that doesn’t just make an entrance—it's one for the books.

This gown, in a show-stopping shade of yellow, exuded vintage drama. The outfit featured a round neckline and sheer, full-length bishop sleeves that cinched at the cuffs, giving us major 70s vibes. However, it was the way the multiple layers of fabric draped in a criss-cross style that truly captivated us. The flowing dress hugged her frame with elegance, making it seem as though the dress was made just for her.

And the best part? The floor-sweeping train cascaded from her shoulder. That single layer of fabric added an extra touch of regal drama to the entire look.

The ethereal yellow gown, with its flowing drape and dramatic pallu, was elevated by sparkling jewels, including diamond floral bracelets, statement gold earcuffs, and a Polki work choker necklace. She carried a gold clutch that perfectly complemented the look.

Sonam Kapoor chose soft-glam makeup, starting with a flawless foundation base. Her blush and contour highlighted her cheekbones beautifully. neat eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, soft brown eyeshadow, and perfectly shaped brows completed her eye makeup flawlessly. A matte brown lip perfectly topped off her beauty look. She finished her look with her hair left open with clean center part.

This vintage 1970s George Stavropolou gown didn’t just make a statement—it redefined what it takes to be a fashion icon. Sonam showed us how to wear a piece of the past with modern flair, and she did it flawlessly.

