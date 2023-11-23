Sonam Kapoor elevates her red carpet game with golden mini dress and stylish long jacket

Sonam Kapoor, the indisputable queen of Bollywood fashion, never fails to surprise with her distinct sense of style. Recently, the outstanding actress attended a screening of the film Farrey and once again demonstrated her great dress sense. Sonam, who is recognized as the face of fusion fashion, skillfully combined traditional and modern elements in her latest outfit.

All eyes were on her when she arrived at the gathering, exuding confidence and grace. The Zoya Factor actress demonstrated why she is regarded as a fashion star with her fusion wear look. Her ability to effortlessly combine several trends and create a statement appearance is quite admirable. Let's have a look at her fashion sense on the red carpet.

Sonam Kapoor redefines power dressing with long jacket look

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga fame struck attention yet again at a recent red carpet event with her beautiful wardrobe choice. Sonam wore a golden attire that was nothing short of stunning. The outfit included a golden short dress with a jewel neckline collar that provided a sense of refinement to the appearance. She covered the dress with a tea-length long jacket and a round collar to add a layer of elegance.

The outfit's fabric was brilliant and shimmered with a black-colored wave lines motif, making it really eye-catching. The jacket's long sleeves provided a sleek and current touch to the whole look. This gorgeous fit was confirmed to be from the well-known brand Raw Mango.

Sonam Kapoor equally slayed hair, makeup, and accessory styling

The Sanju star's accessory game is always on point and unmistakable. From her exquisite bag collection to her one-of-a-kind heart-shaped purse, she never fails to captivate us. She easily upgraded her attire with a black box-style purse in her most recent appearance, giving a touch of class and elegance. Her clothing was nicely complimented by the bag, which added a sleek and sophisticated look. But that's not all; Sonam stepped up her fashion game by wearing the outfit with a gorgeous pair of thigh-high black boots. The boots not only offered an edgy and dangerous aspect to the outfit, but they also highlighted her long and slim legs.

As the Blind actress' bold sense of experimentation never ceases to astonish us, here she rocked her haircut, opting for a distinctive and fashionable design. She wrapped half of her hair in a sleek and swept-back ponytail at the back of her head, leaving the other half exposed. The end product was a flawless blend of refinement and easy charm.

But it doesn't end there; Kapoor’s makeup was on point as well. She used a matte finish makeup base for this look and expertly contoured her cheekbones for a defined and sculpted look. Her brown eyeshadow and delicate line of eyeliner brought a bit of glam to her eyes, and a pale pink lipstick finished the look.

With her latest look, Sonam continues to establish trends and inspire us all with her ever-changing makeup and daring hairstyle.

It's now your time! Please leave your opinions on Sonam Kapoor's new appearance in the comments section below. Did you like her half-up, half-down hairdo and makeup? Please share your comments and ideas on this fashionable suit, as well as how it has influenced you.

