Sonam Kapoor exudes old-world charm in a black Ri Ritu Kumar Anarkali suit set; Can you guess its cost?

Sonam Kapoor has always left us awestruck with her sartorial choices. The actress, who welcomed her first child with Anand Ahuja in August last year, not only gave us stunning maternity looks while she was pregnant, but also some jaw-dropping post-pregnancy looks that left us floored. Sonam never disappoints when it comes to her fashion choices, and this time was no different. Of late, the actress has aced some stunning ethnic looks, and recently, she dropped a set of pictures in an anarkali suit set from Ri Ritu Kumar. Find out the details of her outfit below!

Sonam Kapoor slays ethnic fashion in Ri Ritu Kumar anarkali suit set

Sonam Kapoor’s latest Instagram pictures show her dressed in Ri Ritu Kumar’s burgundy and black Paridhi Parampara Anarkali suit set. The traditional ensemble consists of an Anarkali kurta, a heavily embroidered jacket over it, a churidar, and a dupatta. Sonam redefines elegance in this beautiful outfit that is just perfect for any festive occasion! The black full-sleeved anarkali kurta consists of multi-coloured kalis with a black border at the bottom. The red, black, and yellow kalis add just the right pop of colour to the traditional outfit. The beauty of the outfit is further enhanced with a heavily embroidered zardozi waistcoat and a sheer net dupatta with a golden border. The suit is available on Ri Ritu Kumar’s website for Rs 59,500!

Sonam Kapoor accessorized the outfit with statement golden earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Her makeup was on fleek, and the actress put a bindi on her forehead. Sonam looks like royalty in these beautiful pictures, and while sharing them, she wrote, “Love these indian dramatic pictures.. thanks @vaishnavpraveen for shooting me well in indian only.” Check out the pictures below!

Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous, doesn’t she? What do you think of her traditional look? Let us know in the comments below!

