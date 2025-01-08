Sonam Kapoor gracefully channels CEO vibes in the sweater and skirt combo styled with cape coat, proving neutral colors are always attractive

Sonam Kapoor has figured out what looks good on her, and her fashion game is a perfect example of that. Her grace and confidence, combined with couture, have always been something fashionistas look forward to. In the actress’s recent photo dump, she was slaying the all-black look and it was giving CEO vibes. Let’s break down each detail of her fit.

Sonam Kapoor believes in the “when you want to look good, go neutral” mantra and she successfully implemented the same. She was wearing a turtleneck sweater from The Row designed with full sleeves and slightly loose detailing that covered her upper body. It’s the winter fashion piece that deserves a spot in your wardrobe. It gives an effortlessly elegant look.

Her skirt also belonged to the same brand. She styled her turtleneck sweater with the black skirt, cinching the waist, and flowy at the bottoms. The sweater and skirt combination was straight-up unreal, and it became more iconic when it was paired with the classy black long cape coat. Yes, the coat was also from The Row. It was long enough to reach her ankle and add a glam edge to her appearance.

This three-piece combination felt something different and out-of-the-box, which only Sonam could slay.

Along with the fit, the Veere Di Wedding actress also has good eyes for accessories. She beautifully styled her look with the statement stud earrings featuring green jewels, and the stunning neckpiece settled perfectly on the turtleneckline. After putting on the rings, and carrying the styling Hermes Birkin, the actress gave herself a standout look.

Her makeup added the perfect glam touch. She beautifully brought the base magic and enhanced it a bit with the blush glow, defined brows, soft eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick—enough to divert our focus from her fit to her face.

The actress was definitely stating some high hair goals. Not stealing the spotlight from her accessories and fit, she decided to style her tresses into a classy ponytail, perfectly to keep her long shiny hair in place.

Sonam Kapoor’s overall neutral look in the all-black fit screams sophistication and perfectly exudes unmatchable CEO vibes. She looked all boss-babe and elegant. This three-piece combination is definitely a hit choice and honestly, you should recreate it soon without giving it a second thought. It’s worth giving a try.

