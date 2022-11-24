Sonam Kapoor in Moschino, Doh Tak Keh, and Shop Staple reminds us she is the OG queen of chic winter layering

With her recent vogue appearances the OG style icon, Sonam Kapoor reminds us why she has been an advocate of integrating fashion and functionality. In fact, the actress’ impeccably sartorial layering choices certainly serve lessons on gearing up for this winter season. While Sonam has always had a raid-worthy wardrobe, this time Bollywood’s very own style icon is busy serving unforgettable style moments for a winning winter wardrobe. You might want to bookmark this quick read as we decode her iconic winter layering game.

Shades of green

Sonam reminded us why she is the queen of experimenting, her love for statement pieces is evident with this look that features a Calender dress worth Rs. 8,100.00, and Calender blazer worth Rs. 9,900.00 by Doh Tak Keh paired with The Forest Trench coat in green by Shop Staple worth Rs. 6,999.00. The Calender dress is a statement green printed shirt dress that features an oversized fit and asymmetrical tiers. The quirky print is roused from a Tamil Calender from a weaver's home at Kanchipuram, India. The chutney green dress with oxford blue and signal red is curated with a biodegradable lyocell and showcases digital print using azo-free chemicals. Sonam paired the dress with the same label’s matching gender-fluid Calender Blazer which is a relaxed fit blazer that features a lapel collar, similar digital print artwork along with metal buttons in the front, lengthened sleeves, and lower waist welt pockets with flaps. To add to the layering game Sonam added The Forest Trench coat in a deep green shade that serves major winter styling inspiration The structured log oversized trench coat is curated with tweet blend fabric and features a single button closure along with a belt to tie around with loops. To add to the aesthetic Sonam added a Gucci bag and classic winter boots by Tods. Take styling cues from Rhea Kapoor and amp up the look with a pair of chic bag sunglasses, gold-toned rings from Suhani Parekh, minimal but striking earrings from Jessica McCormack, and a statement layered necklace from Eyefunny. For makeup, Savleen Kaur Manchanda created the perfect glam face with a simple but standout bun with tendrils by Madhuri Nakhale. Sonam’s green winter look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

A classic beige and black layering

With the next look, Sonam Kapoor proves you simply cannot go wrong with a traditional beige and black combination. While she picked the traditional winter layering colors, she reminded she never goes basic and adds a matching kilt to her look that adds an edgy spin to her classic layering game. The trench and kilt are right out of Moschino Spring 2023 collection that adds all the necessary drama to the black turtle neck ribbed sweater and black straight-fit formal trousers. The Moschino trench coat features a short length, notched lapels, front pockets with flaps, and long sleeves with buttons at cuffs and shoulders. Styled to perfection, the trench coat is artfully placed on her shoulders. However, what adds the Sonam factor to the look is the matching long kilt that features a statement belt and multiple buttons to create an off-center slit to show off her black pants to add to the necessary drama. It is interesting how every piece in Sonam’s look is a winter staple and can be styled and repurposed in multiple ways. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and Meagan Concessio, the actress is definitely dropping major winter styling cues. To complete the look the Sonam-approved way, you must add to the look with a pair of winter essential black shoes. Sonam chose to accessorize the look with a statement golden cuff bracelet, edgy golden hoop earrings, and a Rolex watch. Sonam completed the look with a neat bun with chic but minimal makeup. Sonam’s winter look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Casually chic