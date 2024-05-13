Sonam Kapoor is a certified fashionista as she serves 2 different looks within 24 hours

So many celebrities in the industry, and we witness a different fashion look from each of them nearly every day. But no one nearly does it like THE Sonam Kapoor! Sonam’s name goes down in the fashion books in golden letters because the diva has never failed to serve a look that did not make headlines. But this time, the actress decided to up herself in her own fashion game by serving two looks back-to-back that left us speechless! Let’s decode her outfits.

Sonam Kapoor’s business casual look

Sonam Kapoor recently attended an event and her outfit was definitely a head-turner! She rocked a brown plaid jacket from Ralph Lauren, but here’s the twist. She wore it without a shirt underneath! Her jacket featured lapel collars, pockets, full sleeves and front button closure giving it a professional and classy vibe.

She paired this statement piece with black wide-leg pants, completing the look with her signature flair. Her outfit was sophisticated, bold and beautiful, proving why she is hailed as a trendsetter in the fashion world.

To complement her outfit, the Neerja actress chose golden stud earrings and black-heeled boots. Keeping her makeup in sync with the earthy tones of her outfit, she opted for a brown color palette. Her eyes were accentuated with brown eyeshadow and mascara-laden lashes, while her lips were adorned with nude shade. With neatly arched brows and her long hair left open in soft waves, Sonam’s look was good to go.

Sonam Kapoor’s casual look

Within 24 hours, Sonam Kapoor was spotted in the city flaunting a fabulous outfit that turned heads. She opted for a white shirt with collars, having rolled up sleeves for a casual touch. Adding layers to her ensemble, she wore a sleeveless black long top over the white shirt, complete with buttons. To add an edge to her look, she accentuated her waist with a stylish black and golden belt. She paired loose black shorts with her long top, creating a chic and relaxed vibe.

For accessories, the Aisha actress chose a stylish golden chain link choker and matching golden hoop earrings, perfectly complementing her black and golden belt. Adding a touch of glam, she wore black sunglasses and paired her ensemble with heeled Chelsea boots in black.

Completing her look, she carried a sleek black handbag. Keeping her make-up minimal, the diva opted for a nude lip gloss and subtly blushed cheeks. She left her long hair open and straight, finishing her look to perfection. Sonam, with her latest look, has once again proved her fashion prowess and has set the bar high for street-style fashion.

