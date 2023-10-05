Sonam Kapoor is OBSESSED with puff-sleeved outfits; Here's how you can take on the trend

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's experimental fashion queen, has once again demonstrated her style prowess with not one, but two gorgeous casual ensembles within a span of just 24 hours. Kapoor is known for her immaculate sense of style, and she looks stunning in the style that she dons, whether on the red carpet or in everyday life. In her first casual outfit, she wore a flowing white dress with a handbag, conveying a chic and laid-back mood. In her second look, she chose a cool and edgy similar white outfit perfectly expressing the idea of casual cool.

Sonam’s evening casual look

The Ranjhanaa actress was spotted in the early evening looking incredibly lovely in a white gown. Her attire included a deep V-neckline and eye-catching puff sleeves, which added drama to her look. The outfit's bottom half was gathered beneath the bust, creating a voluminous longline skirt with an exquisite flare. Sonam had her hair up, which allowed her outfit to take center stage. She accessorized her stylish attire with a gorgeous Hermès Constance handbag, which retails for around Rs 10,95,763. Sonam Kapoor also added black sunglasses with a pair of flats.

Sonam’s airport style

The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress was seen wearing a white dress again the next morning, but this time it was a different one. The gown flowed gracefully towards the hem, rendering a delicate and feminine mood. The big puffy sleeves offered a fun and modern touch to the whole ensemble, which coincidentally mirrored her prior outfit's sleeves. Sonam kept the upper few buttons exposed with a button front closure, making a stylish statement. The collared neckline and elasticized waist created an elegant and attractive silhouette. She wore her hair open and accessorized with black sunglasses, a purse, and white pointed toe heels.

Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe selections continue to dazzle, demonstrating her varied and exquisite taste.The Mausam actress appears to have acquired a crush for puff sleeves! She not only wore them in the first outfit, but she also did so with the second clothing that she wore the next morning. The underbust enormous gathers were also a similar element in both ensembles, providing drama and creating a gorgeous shape. Sonam wore both ensembles flawlessly, demonstrating how one can take on the trend. It's amazing how she managed to provide us with not one, but two beautiful looks in just 24 hours. Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe choices continue to enchant us and leave us wanting more.

Which look do you liked the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

