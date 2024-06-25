Sonam Kapoor is Taylor Swift concert-ready as she styles her oversized silhouettes with a bralette

It shouldn’t be surprising that we speak of fashion, and Ms Diva Kapoor isn’t mentioned. Sonam has always made sure that she steps out and slays, no matter what style of clothes she opts for. From rocking a blazer look to giving us major ethnic goals in a saree, Mrs. Ahuja aces at it all.

Recently, taking to her social media handle, Sonam Kapoor dropped a fun video where she shared behind the scenes of how she attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London. She was spotted cheering the loudest and swaying to the tunes like a true-blue Swiftie with hubby Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor.

But what caught our attention was Sonam’s fit for the concert. Ditching the usual blingy attire that every Swiftie opts for, the Tareefan heroine went the silent luxury route as she dressed in a fashionably casual ensemble. Let’s decode her uber-stylish look.

Sonam Kapoor put a fashion foot forward in an oversized ensemble at Taylor Swift’s concert

Ditching the usual concert fits, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress decided to be comfortable as she enjoyed the pop star’s concert. But Sonam Kapoor’s casual is also something that is uber-stylish and comes from the shelves of high-end luxury brands. She opted for a black bralette with a plunging neckline that she topped with a crisp white boxy shirt.

Leaving the shirt buttoned-down, Sonam kept her look edgy as she paired it with a light blue baggy high-waisted denim. The Veere Di Wedding diva layered her ensemble with a classic black bomber jacket that completed her oversized look.

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor accessorized her look

Looking nothing less than a fashionista, Sonam decided to style her comfy outfit with a dash of luxury accessories. She picked a Prada Argento Silver Crystals embellished satin bag that added a bling factor, perfect for a Taylor Swift concert. The rectangular sling bag featured crystal embellishments along with the brand’s iconic enamel triangle logo and a chain-link strap to go over the shoulders. The bag that accentuated Sonam’s look comes with a heft price tag of INR 2,63,645 (USD 3,160).

Ms. Kapoor topped the look with a pair of Saint Laurent black sunglasses with a square boxy frame that is priced at INR 33,153. She added a few friendship bracelets that are quite sought-after at Swift’s concerts. Sonam completed her look with a pair of stylish white sneakers. For glam, she opted for a dewy base, contoured cheeks, and a hint of pink lip gloss, with her hair let down and styled with loose curls.

Do you approve of Sonam Kapoor’s stylish outfit for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? Comment down below and let us know your thoughts.

