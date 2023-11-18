Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to Kajol Devgan: 6 times B-town divas elevated their fits with chunky necklaces

Bollywood is currently abuzz with the revival of chunky necklaces. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and other leading ladies are spearheading this resurgence, proving that chunky necklaces are back and making a statement. After all, the resurgence of chunky necklaces serves as a vibrant and exciting chapter in the ongoing narrative of Bollywood’s impact on global fashion trends. We’re glad to see this comeback.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and explore the exquisite style choices of these Bollywood divas as they flawlessly showcase the comeback of chunky necklaces through six captivating instances.

6 times Bollywood actresses wore chunky necklaces to perfection

Sonam Kapoor’s pearly perfection

The Blind fame celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense, recently graced Instagram with a post showcasing pearly perfection. The chunky necklace she adorned not only complements her outfit but also sets a new standard for elegance and sophistication, proving that chunky necklaces can seamlessly blend with any style. Doesn’t the actress look pretty?

Malaika Arora’s silver heart sleekness

The An Action Hero actress who is known for her distinctive style, shared a post featuring a silver heart-shaped necklace that exudes sleekness. The simplicity of the design, combined with the boldness of the chunky elements, showcases how a carefully chosen accessory can make a strong fashion statement without being overpowering. Doesn’t she look exquisite?

Kajol Devgan’s elegant beaded beauty

In a captivating reel, the talented Dilwale actress flaunts the elegant beaded beauty of a chunky necklace. The intricate beading not only enhances her overall charm but also emphasizes the transformative power of a well-chosen accessory, proving that chunky necklaces are timeless pieces that can elevate any look. Doesn’t she look spectacular?

Janhvi Kapoor’s teal and shell piece

The Bawaal actress embraces the chunky necklace trend with a teal and shell-inspired accessory. Her bold choice of colors and unique design showcases a fearless approach to fashion. This particular piece serves as a testament to how chunky necklaces can be more than just accessories; they can be statement pieces that define an entire ensemble. Doesn’t the beautiful actress look stylish?

Mouni Roy’s classy tribal-inspired pick

The Naagin actress exhibited a classy tribal-inspired chunky necklace. The fusion of traditional and contemporary elements in her accessory choice highlights the versatility of chunky necklaces in transforming a look from ordinary to extraordinary. This stands as a testament to the enduring charm of chunky necklaces in the ever-evolving landscape of fashion. Doesn’t she look gorgeous?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s silver elegance

The Sukhee actress, an enduring style icon in her own right, recently shared a post featuring her silver elegance accentuated by a chunky necklace. The accessory effortlessly enhances the glamour of her ensemble, reaffirming that chunky necklaces are not just accessories but essential elements that contribute to the overall allure of an outfit. Doesn’t she look extravagant?

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that these six instances stand as compelling evidence of Bollywood divas championing the resurgence of chunky necklaces. From pearls to tribal-inspired designs, these actresses showcase the versatility of this accessory trend, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to every outfit they flaunt. As we follow these style mavens, it becomes evident that chunky necklaces are not merely making a comeback; they are reclaiming their status as timeless and indispensable fashion accessories, redefining the rules of elegance in B-town.

So, what do you think of this fashion-forward comeback? Which one of these pieces is your favorite? Go ahead and share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde serves hotness with a side of minimalism in nude suit dress with a sultry feminine drape