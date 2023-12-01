Sonam Kapoor joins stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé by wearing the trendiest accessory of 2023

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the OG fashionista of Bollywood, celebrated for her trendsetting style, recently graced the launch of POP: FAME, LOVE AND POWER, in an elegant black woolen sweater dress from Issey Miyake’s latest collection, and it would be an understatement to say that Kapoor’s ensemble captivated attention. The asymmetrical design, complemented by knee-length pull-up boots and matching gloves exuded both harmony and edge. The diva’s all-black outfit was a true blend of style and confidence, that left us gasping for more.

So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s impeccable all-black attire that undeniably mesmerized everyone at the event. Are you ready? Let’s get right to it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked incredibly classy in a black dress

The magnificent Aisha actress was recently seen attending the launch of POP: FAME, LOVE, AND POWER, a groundbreaking exhibit of seminal American Pop Art pieces from the late 1950s onwards curated by Lawrence Van Hagen, at NMACC. For the artful occasion, the fabulous Blind actress was seen wearing a gorgeous asymmetrical black woolen sweater-like dress. The classy dress had a high, cowl-like neckline which kept her neck warm. It also had asymmetrical sleeves to add to the whole look. The dress, from Issey Miyake’s latest collection, was also clingy and fitted thereby, hugging the Khoobsurat actress’ curves at all the right places, helping her accentuate and flaunt her well-toned body. Doesn’t the diva look beyond just sassy? We’re obsessed with her ensemble.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress chose to complete her ensemble with black knee-length pull-up boots from Maison Margiela, this also ended up giving a rather harmonious and edgy appeal to the Neerja actress’ ensemble. The diva further chose to take the bold route of picking accessories to add to this ensemble’s edgy feel. This included black leather fingerless gloves from none other than the iconic house of Prada, much like Rihanna and Beyoncé. This is perhaps why gloves are quickly turning into the accessory of the year. Other than that, the diva also chose to wear small-sized Gen-Z-approved gold hoop earrings to not only complement but elevate the incredible The Zoya Factor actress’ ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s hair and makeup was also on fleek

Last but not least, let us take a moment to admire the Veere Di Wedding actress’ immaculate makeup game that not only enhanced her natural beauty but also added to the overall appeal and aesthetic of her outfit. The Sanju actress opted for a dewy makeup look with well-shaped and full brows that effectively framed her face and provided definition and structure to her look. Her eye makeup with mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, and subtle shadow added a subtle yet alluring charm to her look. Meanwhile, the show-stopping nude lipstick, exuding confidence, totally won over our hearts. On the other hand, the classy Pad Man actress further chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a back bun hairdo that exuded refinement and grace. We’re head-over-heels in love with the diva’s fashion choices.

So, what did you think of the talented Delhi-6 actress’ classy all-black outfit with a leather edge? Would you like to wear something like this for your next party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna merges edginess and elegance in strapless nude-colored vegan leather midi dress