Sonam Kapoor keeps it sporty for airport look in tracksuit and sneakers; flaunts her Dior bag for that luxe-touch

Sonam Kapoor’s style is like a never-ending runway; it just keeps evolving and is always ahead of the current trend. No matter whether it is a star-studded event or an airport, the actress manages to make her look stand out, with each detail grabbing our interest. Lately, she brought her monochrome magic to the airport, arriving back to India in her full-sporty mood. Her airport look was all cool and chic, and we can't wait to spill the deets. So, let’s dive into it!

After attending Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor is back in India, charming us with her effortlessly cool airport look. She wore a black zip-up jacket with white side strips paired with a turtleneck top underneath. This black-on-black outfit was perfect for keeping her travel look in style and comfortable.

For the bottoms, the actress decided to wear matching track pants designed with white side strips. These high-on-waist track pants, known for their flexibility, were perfect for a relaxing and stylish traveling look.

If you like to keep your traveling look stylish but comfortable, ditch those tops and jeans and opt for a sporty zip-up jacket and track pants inspired by Sonam. Taking cues from her styling, you can effortlessly pair them with your choice of top.

Her accessories were minimal and casual-friendly. Complementing the simple vibe of her outfit, Sonam Kapoor decided to accessorize her look with round earrings highlighting right through her open. Her hair was left open to flow naturally, parted in a side partition to frame her face beautifully. Adding the dose of glam, the actress decided to shade her eyes with the tinted oversized sunglasses.

Moreover, for a travel-friendly look, the actress carried a Dior bag designed with a big logo on the front and hand straps, making it comfortable to carry.

The radiant base accentuated with defined brows, blush glow, and glossy lipstick perfectly enhanced her airport appearance. Her makeup was minimally aesthetic, perfect for the low-key looks. Finally, with the white sneakers, the actress completed her airport ensemble.

Serving another day with her oh-so-gorgeous look, Sonam Kapoor again proved why she’s known as the style diva. So, girls, give your airport look a sporty touch and try on the cool jacket and track pants also, take some styling cues.