Sonam Kapoor looks GORGEOUS in blue t-shirt paired with Prada's pleated skirt

Sonam Kapoor is a name that quickly comes to mind when it comes to a particular fashion sense. Sonam has continuously pushed boundaries and established trends with her unique and avant-garde style choices, earning her the title of real fashionista. Sonam Kapoor knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, whether she's wearing bold colors, experimenting with unique styles, or displaying elaborate details. Sonam Kapoor donned a stunning attire to a press event for the new film Thank You For Coming in Mumbai. Let's decode her appearance at this event.

Sonam Kapoor paired a blue t-shirt with a black pleated skirt

Sonam Kapoor, the style guru, demonstrated her fashion acumen once again with a stylish and edgy ensemble. She wore a blue t-shirt with the words 'Rise, Rebel, Repeat' clearly emblazoned on it, giving her a rebellious edge. A fun cloud print was also incorporated into the shirt, giving a quirky aspect. Sonam easily combined casual and sophisticated by wearing it with a black mid-waist pleated skirt from Prada. Her whole look was made more sophisticated by the skirt. Sonam Kapoor completely killed the dress with her perfect sense of style and confident demeanor, showcasing once again why she is regarded as a fashionista in Bollywood.

Sonam’s heart shaped bag, golden accessories, and more…

She accessorized her appearance with an Azzedine Alaïa purse, which was the ideal final touch to her ensemble. This lovely heart-shaped purse had a matte texture that exuded charm and fun. The satchel bag had a little strap, making it both fashionable and functional. It was a statement item that lent a touch of grandeur to her attire and had a price tag of Rs. 77,489.

She continued to dress herself with a variety of ornaments. She easily displayed her attention to detail, from the charming little hoops decorating her ears to the golden rings adorning her fingers. Her appearance was finished with a gold bracelet and a golden wristwatch on her right hand, which took her style to a whole new level.

Sonam accessorized herself with a statement-making huge golden chain around her neck, which nicely complemented her ensemble. Not to mention the finishing touch: a pair of white pointed-toe shoes that finished the ensemble and added a sense of refinement to Sonam's overall look.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning, due to the skilled styling by Abhilasha Devnani. Her hair was arranged into loose waves with an open middle division, giving her a comfortable yet gorgeous look. Namrata Soni created a stunning makeup look for Sonam, accentuating her features with sculpted cheekbones and vibrant red lipstick that provided a punch of color to the whole look.

