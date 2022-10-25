Sonam Kapoor looks no less than a queen in a statement pearl headpiece and an all-white outfit
Sonam Kapoor sure knows how to rule those whites, her latest Diwali look is the ultimate proof
Sonam Kapoor has been known to make a grand entrance with her iconic fashion choices. This time the fashionista decided to wear a dreamy white outfit for her Diwali party. Her heavily embroidered white outfit had a scoop neckline. Sonam being Sonam made sure her look had just the right amount of drama in her ethnic all-white look. To amp up her look, she added a statement pearl headpiece that definitely did the job well.
Sonam Kapoor in dreamy white outfit for her Diwali Party
The actress draped the heavily embroidered sheer white indo-western saree paired with a statement white flowy shrug that made her look right out of a fairy tale. However, the headpiece/matha patti, the mang tikka, and the heavy earrings and striking rings added life to her all-white outfit. For her makeup and hair, she decided to go minimal to highlight her embellished white outfit which included, loose curls, flushed cheeks, pink lips, and a neat stroke of eyeliner. She was also seen carrying a stunning white potli bag with gorgeous pearl embellishments that totally matched her outfit. Sonam once again proves she is a fashion inspiration by effortlessly serving lessons on how to make a simple white look not so simple. Take cues from the fashionista’s look.
The actress hosted a star-studded Diwali party with her husband Anand Ahuja and definitely stood out with her choice of outfit for the festival of lights. This Diwali was her son, Vayu’s first Diwali. The party had a white and green theme for the eve. Stars like Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pedneker, Varun Dhawan, Masaba Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon among several other stars were in spotted in their best traditional looks.
Sonam’s all-white look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also read | Shanaya Kapoor’s Tarun Tahiliani lehenga is all shades of perfect; Details inside