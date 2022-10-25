Sonam Kapoor looks no less than a queen in a statement pearl headpiece and an all-white outfit

Sonam Kapoor has been known to make a grand entrance with her iconic fashion choices. This time the fashionista decided to wear a dreamy white outfit for her Diwali party. Her heavily embroidered white outfit had a scoop neckline. Sonam being Sonam made sure her look had just the right amount of drama in her ethnic all-white look. To amp up her look, she added a statement pearl headpiece that definitely did the job well.

Sonam Kapoor in dreamy white outfit for her Diwali Party

The actress draped the heavily embroidered sheer white indo-western saree paired with a statement white flowy shrug that made her look right out of a fairy tale. However, the headpiece/matha patti, the mang tikka, and the heavy earrings and striking rings added life to her all-white outfit. For her makeup and hair, she decided to go minimal to highlight her embellished white outfit which included, loose curls, flushed cheeks, pink lips, and a neat stroke of eyeliner. She was also seen carrying a stunning white potli bag with gorgeous pearl embellishments that totally matched her outfit. Sonam once again proves she is a fashion inspiration by effortlessly serving lessons on how to make a simple white look not so simple. Take cues from the fashionista’s look.