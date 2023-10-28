Sonam Kapoor looks PEARLfect in Tamara Ralph's black attire at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor, the ultimate fashion queen, once again showed why she rules the red carpet. She left us all amazed at the star-studded opening ceremony of the MAMI Film Festival hosted at Jio World Garden, with her exquisite elegance and inherent ability to kill any outfit. Sonam's fashion sense knows no bounds, as she effortlessly showcases her stunning international red carpet looks, leaving a lasting impression on all in attendance.

She recently showed her fashion ability at both Paris Fashion Week and North Bombay Durga Puja, when she expertly wore both Western and traditional clothes. Whether she's gracing the red carpet at Cannes or attending a Diwali celebration, Sonam always turns heads with her impeccable taste and bold sartorial choices. She's not afraid to experiment with different looks and styles, and she always manages to pull it off with aplomb.

Sonam Kapoor’s stunning black look for MAMI

Sonam Kapoor stole the show with her gorgeous all-black attire. She effortlessly oozed elegance and sophistication in a luxury ensemble consisting of two pieces. The first piece was a stunning shirt with distinct elements that set it differently.

With long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline variation, the top featured a corset-like finish that added a sense of refinement. Sonam accessorized her ensemble with lovely shoulder pads, which gave her a structured and elegant profile. The cuff links, which had exquisite floral pearls that provided a feminine touch, were also observed.

Sonam Kapoor is an expert when it comes to picking out the right dress. She didn't disappoint this time, as she teamed her outfit with a similar skirt. The skirt was sleek and straight, perfectly highlighting her body. The sheer net fabric on the lower half, decorated with pearly ornaments and skillfully stitched to create a magnificent geometric design, added to its allure.

This outfit was made of beautiful velvet fabric, which added a sense of grandeur to the ensemble. It's no wonder that Tamara Ralph, a name synonymous with subtlety and elegance, was worn by Sonam as her classic couture garment choice for the event.

Sonam Kapoor’s show-stealing accessory game

Sonam opted for a beautiful hat with a cutwork surface to give flair and individuality to her outfit. But she just didn't stop there – she stole the show with a gorgeous, enormous pearl necklace, elevating her accessories game to new heights.

She accessorized her ears with similar huge pearl studs to accent the necklace, oozing elegance and class.Her pearl-embellished finger ring was a work of art, tying the entire ensemble together seamlessly. Sonam completed her look with pointed-toe black shoes, which added a touch of traditional appeal.

Let us pause to admire Sonam Kapoor's immaculate makeup game that enhanced her natural beauty and made her appear even more lovely. Her skin sparkled with a natural shine thanks to an illuminating foundation. Her full brows effectively framed her face, providing definition and structure. Her eye makeup were elevated with a tiny touch of eyeliner, giving them a subtle yet alluring charm. Her show-stopping red lipstick offered a dramatic splash of color while exuding confidence.

Moving on, Sonam’s sleek low swept-back hairdo that exuded refinement and grace. It's no surprise that her hair and cosmetics were expertly done by Namrata Soni, who always knows how to create enchantment.

Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani styled this look, but what stole your heart the most? Was it the timeless couture piece or the stunning giant pearly necklace?

