Sonam Kapoor looks unapologetically suave in an asymmetrical hem top and pants at Fighter screening

The highly anticipated film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has finally arrived in the theaters today. The red carpet screening was a star-studded affair, featuring the stunning Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor known for her amazing fashion sense, easily demonstrated her formal but immaculate style in a breathtaking co-ord set. Now, let's go into the minute details and decipher her captivating appearance. The AK vs AK actress oozed elegance from head to toe, and we got carried away. Stay tuned for more fashion details on her newest look.

Sonam Kapoor in co-ord ensemble

Sonam Kapoor chose a round neck top that flowed beautifully, with the hem slightly touching the floor. The top's wide sleeves were accented with shoulder pads, which added improvement and structure to her outfit. The top's high-low hem added ethereal appeal, making it a definite show stopper.

The Sanju diva simply combined the top with matching colored straight-fit jeans, resulting in a combination that was both stylish and comfortable. Stay tuned for more fashion updates as we learn more about her hairstyle and accessories.

Sonam Kapoor’s choice of accessories

She upped her fashion game with a gorgeous gold-toned ear cuff that gracefully covered her helix point, it offered a bit of distinctiveness. Sonam enhanced her accessory game by adorning her fingers with silver-toned finger rings, which added an extra dash of sparkle.

Advertisement

Kapoor chose a black bucket bag from Hermes, embellished with layers of tasseled decorations that exuded richness. She completed her appearance with black pointed-toe heels, which added an element of sophistication and opulence.

More about the look

Sonam Kapoor's flawless makeup and hairstyle elevated her glam game on the red carpet. Her perfect shimmering makeup base provided a bright light to her face. She beautifully contoured her cheekbones, resulting in a well-defined look, and finished with a dab of pink blush for an explosion of color.

Her eye makeup was similarly gorgeous, with mascara coating her lashes and emphasizing her eyes. Sonam finished her flawless appearance with a glossy brown lipstick, giving a hint of refinement. Her hairstyle was an excellent complement to her whole style, as she arranged it into loose curls with a side split that allowed it to flow freely.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s fashion sense at the red carpet? If YES, do let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone masters the art of layering with knitwear and sets a 'boss babe' vibe at Fighter screening